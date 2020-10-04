Chelsea Clinton Says She Has ‘No Interest’ In Speaking With ‘Complicit’ Former Friend Ivanka Trump

Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump once had an unlikely friendship, but the two are no longer part of each other’s lives.

Andy Cohen, who appeared virtually along with Samantha Bee for his eponymous show, asked the daughter of the former president and secretary of state whether she kept in touch with someone who she once considered a friend on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The answer was a decided “no.”

The host said that he had asked Hillary Clinton whether the two kept in touch, and the former First Lady demurred, telling the Bravo host to ask Chelsea directly.

When Cohen poised the question, she made it clear that they are no longer at all in contact, saying she hadn’t spoken to Ivanka at all since 2016, the year Donald Trump took office.

“I have no interest in being friends with someone who is not only complicit but actively taking part in this administration’s everyday collision of cruelty and incompetence,” Chelsea said.

He kept pushing, asking whether she had considered reaching out during the divisive campaign that Trump ran while seeking the Oval Office to see if Ivanka supporter what her dad was saying about Chelsea’s mother.

“We were in touch at the beginning of the campaign but it’s just really hard when there’s someone who’s actively embracing their candidate — whether it’s their father or not — who is trafficking in racism and sexism and antisemitism and islamophobia and homophobia and transphobia and conspiracy theories and lies,” Chelsea said.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Chelsea added that she didn’t think Ivanka and her father were the same, but there was a similarity that concerned her.

“I think she’s more than complicit as anyone who has worked for him for so long by definition is, and I don’t want to be friends with someone like that,” she added.

Previously Ivanka had opened up to People about the unlikely relationship in July 2016, saying that while things had gotten intense in both of their lives, they had stayed friendly. She explained that both of them had maintained a friendship even as their parents criticized one another during the campaign, but that both felt compelled to support their parents. Still, she maintained, they had a “great respect” for each other and they tried to put politics aside.

In 2015, Chelsea similarly praised Ivanka to Vogue, saying that she was someone who could increase the “joy” in a room and who wasn’t superficial.

Ivanka has faced criticism for being a part of her father’s administration, which she currently serves in as a senior adviser. At one point, however, the president allegedly hoped she would take a bigger role and serve as vice president, as The Inquisitr previously reported.