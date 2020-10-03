‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Preview Video: Nate Makes A Forced Promise

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video for October 5 through 9 teased a serious moment between Elena and Nate amid the aftermath of their shocking affair. Nate actor Sean Dominic posted the clip to his Instagram account on Saturday, eliciting intrigued viewers’ responses.

In his caption, the actor suggested that his on-screen alter ego could blame it on the alcohol, but the characters weren’t all that drunk when they crossed the line after a rough evening at their medical clinic.

The video shows carefully filmed moments of Elena (Brytni Sarpy) sharing a passionate moment on a patient table in a room at their hospital. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, close scenes aren’t possible, so the angles are creative. Elena gripped the side of the furniture with a light-colored manicured hand and ran her foot up her other leg, and Nate leaned down over her during the stolen time. However, all too quickly, their passion shattered.

In the light of what happened, a panicked Elena grabs her clothes and puts them on while looking anguished. She wants to know what they just did, and then she insists that Nate never speak of it again, forcing him to promise, which he does. Shirtless, Nate collapses into a chair, looking upset as Elena runs out the door.

Elena is dating Nate’s relative Devon (Bryton James), and Nate is dating Amanda (Mishael Morgan), who is Devon’s late wife Hilary’s long lost twin sister. Their tangled relationships further complicate the whole situation. Although Elena thinks they can keep a secret, Nick (Joshua Morrow) happens upon the scene and instantly realizes something happened, which means eventually other people will find out about it too.

The video received more than 1,200 views and hundreds of likes. Viewers also took the time to leave a comment expressing their thoughts on the bombshell The Young and the Restless storyline.

“Wow, I just saw it on Global TV. Wow. Yeah, I don’t have words. Just wow. The episode was so hot, Sean,” one fan wrote along with a flame emoji.

“I definitely saw that coming. Too bad, it’s the quarantine version of events! Can’t wait to see it!” a second viewer gushed, adding flames and an eye-roll emoji.

“Ohh, these doctors are always getting themselves into trouble, nevermind the alcohol….it must be the MEDS!” teased a third interested follower who added laughing smilies.

“I’m there Monday. And if this is ever the reason she gets pregnant… The tea,” a fourth Instagram user declared, including a teacup and saucer.