Jessie James Decker Sizzles In A Bodycon Black Dress

Country crooner Jessie James Decker stunned her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a breathtaking shot taken in a picturesque setting. Jessie stood in the middle of an empty road that extended out to the horizon, in what looked like a rural stretch of land. Trees and shrubs bordered the quiet road, and the sky above was filled with fluffy white clouds.

Jessie stood in the middle of it all and wore a bodycon black dress that highlighted her fit figure to perfection. The garment had a high neckline and the fabric clung to every inch of her sculpted figure, stretching across her upper arms, ample assets, and toned stomach. The cuffs featured a horizontal striped detail that added a hint of color to the elegant ensemble.

The hem fell right at her knee, with a striped detail along the bottom that mirrored her colorful cuffs. Her chiseled calves were on full display in the look, and she finished off the ensemble with a pair of nude pointed-toe heels. The dress hugged her pert posterior in the back, showing off her curves.

Jessie’s hair was styled in soft waves, and parted in the middle so it framed her stunning features. The sun illuminated her tresses, casting a gorgeous glow on her locks as well as her incredible legs.

Her shadow fell on the road beneath her, and she gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. She tagged her husband, Eric Decker, in the picture, suggesting that he may have been the one who captured the serene moment.

She paired the breathtaking image with a caption that reference fellow country superstar Tim McGraw’s song “Where The Green Grass Grows.”

Jessie’s fans couldn’t get enough of the stunning share, and the post received over 63,700 likes within five hours. The smoking-hot picture also racked up 231 comments in the same time span from her eager audience, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Get it girl!!! Such a great older country song, reminds me of when I was little!” one fan wrote, loving the caption.

“LOVE this dress! You look gorgeous! Is it Kittenish?” one follower asked, referencing Jessie’s clothing brand.

“You are a smoke show mama!” a third fan chimed in.

“You are the most beautiful person inside and out. Your compassion for others is amazing,” another follower added.

