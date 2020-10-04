Sophie Monk, 40, Rocks A Teeny Red Bikini For ‘Sexy Dance’ That Includes The Lawnmower

Sophie danced for her boyfriend, Joshua Gross.

Sophie Monk delighted her fans with one of her signature silly dances in a new Instagram share. On Saturday, the 40-year-old Australian model posted a video of her latest attempt at doing a “sexy dance” in a bikini, and the footage had her followers in hysterics.

The Love Island: Australia host revealed that her performance was requested by her boyfriend, medical supplies executive Joshua Gross. Her stage was the cement deck surrounding a pool. She stood in a shaded area in front of the floor-to-ceilings windows of a residence with a white interior. Tall wine shelves filled with bottles could be seen inside the building. The windows reflected a view of the pool and Sophie’s cameraman. Her beau was shirtless, and he sported a pair of red swim trunks.

Sophie’s string bikini was the same bright color. Her top had tiny triangle cups that left a significant amount of her ample assets uncovered. The garment featured metallic accents on its string halter ties. Her bottoms boasted similar hardware. She wore the side ties knotted down low on her hips, elongating her torso and spotlighting her flat lower abdominal area.

Sophie finished her look with understated jewelry and a straw sunhat that had a wide floppy brim. Her long blond hair was down and parted to one side. Her mane had a piecey, untamed look.

The tune that the “Inside Outside” songstress chose for her energetic performance was “Together” by Sia. Her top’s small size caused her to suffer a bit of side spillage at the start as she stood and flipped her hat up with one hand. After placing it on her head, she began doing a series of theatrical arm movements. She also covered her eyes and wiggled her hips.

After performing a few more bouncy moves, Sophie leaned forward and lip-synched along with the song. She made dramatic slicing movements with her arms before concluding with the lawnmower. Her final move involved pretending to yank the pull-string of a nonexistent push mower and pushing it around with some pep in her step. She also threw in a few flirty shoulder shimmies.

Sophie’s followers let her know that they were thoroughly entertained by her antics by liking her post over 19,000 times. They also flooded the comments section with more than 800 messages and a large number of crying laughing emoji.

“Sooo hot, love the BOUNCE you got going on!!” read one remark.

“It gets better the more you watch it,” another admirer wrote.

“This is brilliant,” said a third fan.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Sophie also thrilled her fans last holiday season when she wore a similar skimpy red swimsuit to perform the “Jingle Bell Rock” dance from the movie Mean Girls.