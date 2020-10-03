Brit Manuela Shows Off Flawless Figure In Two Skimpy Bikinis

American beauty Brit Manuela wowed fans around the world on Saturday, October 3, when she shared some new content of herself in a bikini with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

The 26-year-old model was photographed and recorded outdoors for the four-slide series, which consisted of three images and one video.

Brit stood facing the camera as she popped one hip out and leaned her right elbow against a wall in the first frame. In the second slide, which was a video, she slowly walked up to the camera as her right hand caressed the wall next to her. Her hair blew in the wind while she shot a sultry glance at the camera’s lens. The third and fourth snapshots displayed her as she sat down on a lounger.

Her long, brunette hair was styled in slight, natural-looking waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Brit showed off her killer curves in two skimpy swimsuits from SHEIN.

The first suit’s top featured a single-shoulder design, and two different-style cups that revealed bit of cleavage. The suit’s bottoms featured a skimpy high-rise cut that accentuated Brit’s curvy hips, and thick side-straps that drew the eye to her slim core.

The second bikini comprised a vibrant bandeau-style top that tightly wrapped around the model’s chest, exposing both cleavage and underboob. This suit’s bottoms featured thicker side-straps than the first.

According to the geotag, the bombshell was photographed in Elizabeth, New Jersey. In the caption, she engaged with fans, asking then which bikini they preferred. She also tagged SHEIN’s Instagram handle.

The photo set garnered more than 31,000 likes in just a few hours after going live, proving to be a hit with social media users. The post also raked up more than 300 comments from followers who wanted to verbalize their admiration for Brit’s figure, her beauty, and her scanty swimwear.

“Plain. You look amazing in black,” one individual wrote, replying to the stunner’s question in her caption.

“Just a goddess! Are you even real,” a second fan chimed in, filling their sentence with smiley emoji.

“You are literal perfection,” gushed a third admirer, adding a single heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Seriously, the most beautiful girl I have ever seen, blows my mind,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

The model has shared many show-stopping images and videos of herself on Instagram this week. On October 1, she dazzled fans once again in a reversible pink bikini while at Bradley Beach in New Jersey.