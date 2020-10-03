Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Cleavage In A Sexy, Strappy Pink Top

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio tantalized her 10.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy series of snaps in which she flaunted her incredible figure.

The first shot was a close-up that showed off all the details of her eye-catching top. The garment was a pale pink color that looked stunning against her bronzed skin, and the neckline dipped low, showing off a hint of cleavage. The fabric stretched across her chest, wrapping around her body once before coming back to her toned abs and being tied to secure the ends.

Her brunette locks were styled in a sleek, straight look, and she posed with one forearm resting atop her head as she gazed seductively at the camera. She wore a delicate necklace around her neck and a chunky chain bracelet on one wrist.

The second shot showed off more of her ensemble. She paired the revealing top with wide-legged olive green trousers that sat low on her hips and obscured her toned thighs. She held a brown clutch bag in one hand, and tucked her other hand in her pocket as she strutted down a sidewalk. The photos were taken at night, and the background was dark, though Alessandra’s flawless figure remained illuminated.

The ties at the bottom of her shirt cascaded all the way down to her shin, blowing in the breeze as Alessandra walked along. One of the snaps she shared was a close-up, putting all the attention on her stunning face.

For the final slide in the series, Alessandra walked away from the camera, flaunting the back of the look. The shirt was secured with the wide swath of fabric that criss-crossed and wrapped around her body, as well as a thin string stretching across the middle of her back. Her hair cascaded down her back in a sleek sheet, and the pants draped over her mile long legs.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the tantalizing share, and the post received over 67,100 likes within three hours. It also racked up 387 comments from her eager audience.

“Major Britney Spears vibes (in slave for you) with this top,” one fan wrote, referencing a garment the pop star wore in a music video.

“This is what perfection looks like,” another follower added, including a heart emoji in the comment.

“Making the streets your runway,” a third fan remarked, loving the images.

“You are very beautiful!” another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Alessandra showcased her fit figure in a crocheted bikini and a pair of hot pink shorts with frayed hems. The skimpy outfit highlighted her slim physique, and she posted on a beach, the sun filtering through a palm tree above and casting a breathtaking shadow on her sun-kissed skin.