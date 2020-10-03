Susan Lucci, 73, Looks Great In Camouflage Leggings For Biking On A ‘Perfect Fall Day’

Soap opera legend Susan Lucci treated her Instagram followers to a photo of herself as she mounted a bicycle to enjoy a gorgeous fall day, and they adored the glimpse into how she spends her leisure time.

The 73-year-old actress stood in front of a beautifully manicured lawn with bright pink flowers beside her on a bricked pathway. She held onto a royal blue bicycle, and placed one foot on a pedal and one hand on the seat as if she were about to hop on and go for a ride.

Lucci wore a pair of camouflage capri-length leggings in various shades of gree, which she paired with a matching black jacket with an inset of the same camo fabric. She wore it partly unzipped, leaving a bit of her neck and upper chest uncovered. On her feet, she had gray and white tennis shoes that featured a pop of hot pink and pink socks that echoed the flowers’ color beside her.

Her highlighted brunette hair fell in wavy layers over her shoulders with a long fringe over her forehead. The teased style also had some height near the crown of her hair. Lucci wore a pair of large dark sunglasses to protect her eyes, and she had a large ring on one finger. The former All My Children star had a large smile on her face as she prepared to enjoy the crisp sunshine-filled outing.

Lucci indicated that the weather was perfect, and she had her bike’s tires ready to go, and her fans showed the post a lot of love. More than 2,800 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and nearly 115 also took the time to leave a positive comment for the daytime icon.

“Don’t forget your helmet. And I’m not talking about your hubby,” warned one fan who added blushing and heart-eye emoji, and Lucci replied.

“Hahaha! I won’t forget,” she replied, adding three dancing women.

“You have motivated me to get my bike out! I’ve been dusting it in my garage lately. Air in your tires is good! Have a lovely ride,” a second follower enthused.

“Could you be any more beautiful?” wondered a third devotee who added a blue heart.

“I love your athleisure line of clothing. I wear mine all the time. Those leggings are awesome,” a fourth fan declared.

Lucci regularly engages with her social media followers. The Inquisitr previously reported that she delighted them with a throwback photo of herself dancing the Tango on Dancing With The Stars.