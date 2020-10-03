‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Shows Off Bare Baby Bump, Opens Up About Trying To ‘Love My Insecurities And Flaws’

Dancing with the Stars personality Lindsay Arnold only has a few more weeks to go before her baby is due, and she shared an update on her progress via Instagram on Saturday. The caption referenced an advertising campaign she is doing, but the message was a heartfelt one that resonated with her followers.

Lindsay posed for the photo in her bedroom and looked natural and comfortable. She wore a light green cropped sweatshirt with white lettering on the front that presented some body-positive phrasing. She appeared to be wearing gray sweatpants or leggings on her lower half, and she had the waistband pushed down below her belly.

The dancer let her long blond tresses casually tumble down her back and she tilted her head to one side as she looked directly toward the camera. Lindsay looked serene as she shared a slight smile and placed her hands above and below her bump.

In her caption, Lindsay wrote about how the Tula skincare campaign helped her progress to a place where she could begin to love her flaws and insecurities.

The DWTS professional admitted that it had been tough at times to watch the changes her body went through with this pregnancy. At the same time, she acknowledged, she knew it didn’t really matter because she had been growing her baby girl.

As she wrapped up her caption, Lindsay encouraged people to stop comparing themselves to anybody else. Rather, she urged, everybody should come to accept that they were good enough as they were.

Lindsay’s photo and caption received a lot of support from her 856,000 Instagram followers. Over the course of three hours, more than 22,000 people liked the post and about 75 people commented.

“I feel so blessed that you’re sharing this journey with us… I was never able to become a mom so this is so exciting for me. And since my husband and I have literally watched you grow up from dancing with the stars…and now this,” one fan commented.

“Yaaaasss. Let’s encourage each other,” another said in response to the caption.

“You look adorable! I just love a pregnant belly. Bringing back all the memories with my little ones. Enjoy every moment. Time flies way too fast,” someone detailed.

“@lindsarnold you are absolutely glowing. Love your positive outlook through the most miraculous thing our bodies can do. XO,” praised another person.

Lindsay is expecting her baby sometime in November, and she recently had a shower to celebrate the impending arrival with her closest family members and friends. The Dancing with the Stars pro is clearly getting fairly close to her due date and fans can’t wait for additional updates.