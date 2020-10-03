Addison Rae Flaunts Her Curves In A Sports Bra & Tiny Shorts While Hiking With Her Mom

TikTok star Addison Rae stunned her 28.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a trio of shots taken while she was out enjoying the beauty of nature on a scenic hike. Her mother accompanied her for the adventure, and was visible in some of the snaps.

In the first shot Addison walked along an extremely narrow walkway with a harness that clipped her to the rope on one side. A breathtaking view was visible behind her, with rock formations and cliffs as far as the eye could see. The sky above was a stunning blue, and natural light shone down on Addison’s curvaceous figure.

She rocked a patterned sports bra with a simple scooped neckline. The garment showed off her toned stomach and arms, and she had one arm extended while the other was raised as she rested a hand atop her blue helmet. She also wore high-waisted shorts that left her curvaceous legs on full display.

The second snap was taken while Addison and her mother, Sheri Nicole, were hooked into a series of holds along a steep cliff. Addison flashed a smile at the camera as she posed for the shot, a few strands of her hair blowing in the breeze. Her mother was in the shot beneath her, also on the way up the rock face. She wore a matching blue helmet and tank top that showcased her arms.

The third and final image was taken while the duo posed at the bottom of a huge rock formation. The sun shone down on their fit figures as they posed for the snap, and only a sliver of the sky was visible through two cliffs. The duo were dwarfed by the scenery around them, and they flashed smiles at the camera.

Addison’s fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 1.9 million likes within just five hours, including a like from fellow TikTok sensation Daisy Keech. The post also received 7,769 comments in the same time span.

“You’re such an adventure seeker I love it,” one fan wrote, loving the unique setting of the shots.

“That looks epic!!” another follower added.

“You are a piece of art,” a third fan remarked.

“So beautiful,” yet another wrote, followed by a string of heart emoji and two flame emoji.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Addison flaunted even more skin in a bold pink look that left little to the imagination. The strapless crop top hugged her ample assets, and the matching bottoms had a scandalously high slit that left her voluptuous thighs on full display. The photos were captured in a breathtaking environment, flaunting her hourglass figure.