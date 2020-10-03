‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Undergoes Radical Transformation, Complete With Blond Wig & ’80s Aerobics Attire

Jenna danced to a Whitney Houston song.

Professional dancer Jenna Johnson totally transformed herself into an ’80s-era aerobics enthusiast ahead of Monday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars.

On Friday, Jenna, 26, got her Instagram followers all jazzed up for the next episode of the ABC reality show by unveiling a radical new look. In a video that she shared, the pro rocked a colorful throwback outfit that included a sparkly striped silver bra with molded cups. Over the undergarment, she wore a black spandex leotard with a front that was open all the way down to the waist. The design made the piece’s widely-spaced shoulder straps look a bit like suspenders. The garment’s leg openings had a unique pointed cut.

Jenna sported a sparkly mint green belt around her trim waist. Her toned legs were covered by shiny, flesh-toned tights that were just a hint darker than her own tan skin. She elongated her lissome stems by rocking a pair of metallic high-heeled sandals. Over the shoes, she wore a pair of leg warmers with a striped pattern that included the colors purple, blue, light green, and black.

Jenna’s accessories included a light blue sweatband and a matching scrunchie on her right wrist. On her left wrist, she wore stacked pink and yellow plastic bangle bracelets. Another nod to an ’80s fad was her eyewear: a pair of aviators with tortoiseshell frames. The dancer completed her look with a short blond wig styled to look like a curly perm.

Jenna did a few sassy, jazzercise-style dance moves in front of a green screen. The song she got her groove on to was the 1987 Whitney Houston classic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).” In the caption of her post, the DWTS star revealed that she was wearing the costume for a work-related reason.

Jenna’s followers absolutely adored her video and her retro look.

“So much yes….. I didn’t know I needed this until right now,” wrote her fellow DWTS pro Sharna Burgess.

“I mean I thought the pirate outfit was fire but this… this wins Instagram!” read another message.

“Lol yes Jane Fonda vibes!” said a third commenter.

“I just absolutely love your energy and positivity!” a fourth fan remarked.

Jenna’s video got many of her followers hyped for Halloween, and a few of them guessed that she and her celebrity partner, Catfish host Nev Schulman, will be dancing to an ’80s tune next week. However, as reported by The Inquisitr, it has already been revealed that they are going to perform a Rumba to the 1996 Celine Dion song “Because You Loved Me.” Viewers will just have to tune in on Monday night to see why Jenna revisited the ’80s.