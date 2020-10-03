Ashley Resch Sizzles In Crimson Bra & Panties With Garter Belt: ‘Keep That Same Energy’

Ashley Resch thrilled her Instagram followers with her latest sexy post. She shared a picture of herself in the kitchen wearing a scanty outfit and encouraged people to keep the same energy.

In the shot, Ashley stood in front of a large kitchen island with a sink on the other side and three light fixtures hanging over it. White cabinets and several windows completed the domestic background.

Ashley remained the focus, though. She flaunted her sexy curves and intricate tattoos in a smoking hot lingerie set. The model wore a lacy crimson bra that showcased her large round breasts. The support garment’s straps pulled tight over her rounded shoulder and connected to the brassiere’s back strap. She paired it with a matching g-string that formed a “Y” at her lower back. Finally, a unique garter belt with lacy garters wrapped around her waist and its straps pulled taut from her waist over the curve of her full backside and attached to garters on her curvaceous thighs.

The model stood facing sideways, and one hand rested lightly on the countertop. She held her other arm at her side, and her white manicure popped against her shimmering skin. Ashley glanced back over her shoulder at the camera with a sultry look in her gorgeous eyes. She held her full lips slightly open, and her nose and cheeks shone in the lights.

Ashley’s blond hair fell in loose, layered curls down her back and over one shoulder from a messy side part. The shorter layers framed one half of her face, partially obscuring her cheek and forehead. She popped one leg and slightly arched her back, highlighting her full backside and emphasizing her nipped-in waist and flat stomach.

Ashley’s Instagram followers showed her post a lot of love with nearly 14,000 hitting the “like” button, and more than 225 also took the time to compose a positive message for her. Many of those who commented chose the flame emoji to express themselves.

“Epic thickness, Ashley. I love the lighting, too,” gushed one fan who added several hearts.

“You look stunning. You are a whole vibe,” a second follower enthused, along with several flames, a heart-eye emoji, and hearts.

“Keeps getting better and better. Stay safe. Stay well, beautiful,” encouraged a third devotee who used blushing smilies to complete the comment.

“Calgary got a whole lot less sexy the day you left lol. I nearly fainted when this came across my feed,” a fourth Instagrammer wrote.