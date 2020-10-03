Abby Dowse Leaves Little To Imagination In Pink Cut-Out Swimsuit

Australian beauty Abby Dowse left thousands of social media users in awe on Saturday, October 3, when she shared a smoking-hot new photo of herself with her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

The 31-year-old social media influencer was photographed outdoors and struck a sexy pose while the sun shone on her. Abby sat poolside and pushed her chest forward while she leaned into her left arm. Her legs were parted and her knees bent as her right hand rested on her right thigh. She exuded a great deal of sultriness as she wore a pout on her face and stared directly into the camera’s lens.

Her long, blond hair was parted slightly off-center and styled in unkempt waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Abby showed off her figure in a revealing pink bathing suit that flaunted her killer curves. The one-piece seemingly tied around her neck and featured tiny cups that tightly hugged her busty assets, and exposed a massive amount of cleavage and a bit of underboob. The cut-out garment was also designed with a band that wrapped around the model’s waist, calling attention to her slim core. The number’s skimpy, high-rise briefs drew the eye to her hips.

She finished the poolside look with a pair of white platform sneakers — a favorite footwear choice of hers. She accessorized further with two bracelets, two necklaces (one of which featured a cross), and a ring.

In the post’s caption, the model indicated that she is a fan of the color pink.

The jaw-dropping photo proved to be quite popular with her social media users as it received more than 6,000 likes in just one hour after being uploaded. Additionally, more than 200 fans took to the comments section to shower Abby with compliments on her form, her good looks, and her swimsuit.

“Absolutely pretty in pink baby,” one person wrote, referencing the model’s caption.

“We thank your mom for making you so beautiful! You are truly gorgeous,” added a second admirer, following their words with a thumbs-up emoji.

“What a fine figure of a woman in that bikini! Just gorgeous. X,” a third user wrote.

“Pretty in pink, but gorgeous in any color Abby,” asserted a fourth individual, adding a string of red heart, pink heart, kiss-face, and heart-eyed emoji to the end of their compliment.

