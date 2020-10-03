Donald Trump Repeatedly Asked Aides If He Was Going To Die From Coronavirus, Report Claims

Donald Trump repeatedly pressed aides about whether he would die from his coronavirus infection as a friend had passed away in recent months, a new report claims.

Gabriel Sherman of Vanity Fair reported that the White House has downplayed the severity of Trump’s sudden health downturn, as sources close to Trump say he has been openly worrying about whether he could die from the infection.

“Conversations w Republicans close to WH over last 12 hours indicate it’s been far more dire than WH has said. Before being taken to Walter Reed, Trump kept asking aides, ‘Am I going out like Stan Chera? Am I?’ (Chera was Trump’s NYC friend who died of Covid in April),” Sherman reported on Twitter.

As USA Today reported, Chera died in April after having fallen ill. He was a New York real estate mogul and reportedly a longtime friend of Trump. The report noted that the president spoke about his death at a daily coronavirus press briefing, saying that he had fallen into a coma and never recovered. He added that the longtime pal was happy to see him in the White House and believed that the administration was doing a good job.

The report of Trump’s apparent fear of dying comes amid conflicting reports on his condition. After initial reports indicated that he was asymptomatic or facing light symptoms, reports on Saturday painted a more dire situation in which he needed supplemental oxygen and had to expedite a trip to the hospital because there was danger he could no longer walk under his own power if they were to wait too long.

As The Daily Mail noted, there were also conflicting messages from the White House on Saturday with doctors saying he is doing very well but chief of staff Mark Meadows saying that the his vitals were “very concerning” and that he is not yet on a clear path to recovery.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

“The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery,” Meadows said.

The administration has faced scrutiny in the past for what critics see as a lack of proper explanation for his health conditions, including an unscheduled trip to the hospital last year that was explained as the start to his annual physical.

One reason Trump could be withholding truth of his condition: he doesn’t want calls for transfer of power to grow. At what point does Cabinet consider 25th amendment? — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) October 3, 2020

Sherman added that Trump has been keeping the American public from knowing the depth of his health crisis because he is afraid of losing power. While there is a line of succession set in place, it would not go into effect unless Trump is incapacitated.