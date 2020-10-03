Amanda Bynes Is Unrecognizable As She Returns To Instagram With New Look

Former actress Amanda Bynes has returned to Instagram after wiping her feed clean several months ago. Followers may not have recognized the post at first as the accounts name had officially been changed to “matteblackonlinestore” and Amanda looks quite different from the last time she posted a photo to her own feed. The What a Girl Wants actress’s Instagram is still completely empty other than the new photo which is an image of herself standing in front of a white wall.

In the new picture, Amanda is wearing a black and yellow plaid shirt which is buttoned only once around her neckline. Underneath she sported a black shirt which was mostly covered but featured the face and chest of a man. The 34-year-old paired the shirts with a light-washed jean with large cutouts over her knees that were hemmed just above her ankles. Amanda also donned some lived-in white sneakers and an anklet around her left ankle.

The actress also wore a clear framed pair of glasses, which were slightly covered by her swooping black bangs. Her long dark hair was pushed behind one shoulder and fell in front of the other revealing a chest-length cut. It was a simple post with no caption, and Amanda also decided to turn off the comments. In just under 24 hours the photo brought in around 24,000 likes from fans.

Amanda’s fiancé Paul Michael debuted her super dark locks on his Instagram three weeks ago and has shared several pictures of her new look on his page. The couple still appears to be together as one of his most recent captions next to her picture read “Baby luv luv u.” The comments on all of Paul’s posts have also been turned off.

After changing her handle back in late July, Amanda also noted that she was still attending the Fashion Institue of Design and Merchandising and had hopes of starting her own online store soon, according to Us Weekly. Her long history with FIDM began back in 2014 after she was under an involuntary psychiatric hold in Thousand Oaks, California. The Amanda Show star also revealed in July that she had spent two months in a mental health facility, but did not address anything regarding her rehab or online store in her Instagram return.

The Inquisitr reported back in March that Amanda had announced that she was pregnant on the platform, but removed her post shortly after sharing it. Two months after she made the announcement, her lawyer announced that she was not pregnant.