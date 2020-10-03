Russian Model Lily Ermak Poses In Bed Nude And Drenched In Sunshine

Model Lily Ermak sent her 1.6 million followers pulses racing with her most recent Instagram share on Saturday. The gorgeous blonde posed provocatively while lounging in bed, displaying a sultry weekend vibe. The post racked up over 8,000 likes in the first afternoon after it was uploaded.

Lily laid on her stomach on a fluffy white comforter and propped herself up on both elbows. She rested her face in the palm of her right hand and gazed at the camera with a smoldering expression. Her bright blue eyes were illuminated by the spill of sun that appeared to shine through a window next to the bed.

Her golden tresses were styled in glamorous curls, which she flipped over to one side and let cascade onto the sheets below. The combination of her hair with her sultry appearance was reminiscent of early 60s sex-icons such as Brigitte Bardot.

The photographer was standing on Lily’s left side, and was positioned slightly behind her to perfectly capture the curves of her bare backside.

The caption was written in Russian, but according to the Google Translate site, Lily mentioned that she loved the new photo and credited photographer Yuliya Bezdar.

Lily’s Instagram followers flooded the comments section, and the majority of them were also in Russian. Lily responded to approximately the first 30 of them.

“Nice photo lily ermak you got beautiful face and also pretty eyes I do really like you very much and I always love you a lot sweetheart take care yourself you are my only best friend cheer and good luck to you all the best,” gushed one particularly devoted fan.

“‏The most beautiful and sexy baby girl,” declared a second person.

“Such a beautiful and sensual photo,” praised a third follower.

“I love this photo as well, very beautiful and tasteful,” remarked a fourth person.

Many supporters also chose to express their adoration in the form of affectionate emoji. Most common seemed to be the standard flames, kisses, and variations of hearts.

Luckily for her admirers, Lily has a prolific presence on her social media account, and she always looks incredible. Last month, as covered by The Inquisitr, Lily thrilled followers when she took an outdoor stroll wearing a skintight two-piece ensemble.

The nude-colored outfit clung to her body, leaving little to the imagination. She accessorized with a pair of stylish black boots, a wide-brimmed felt hat, and a tiny, leopard-print backpack. To date, the post has received over 12,000 likes.