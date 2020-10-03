Anna Nystrom Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Sheer Blouse & Tiny Daisy Dukes

On Saturday, October 3, Swedish model Anna Nystrom started off the weekend by sharing a sizzling snap with her 8.4 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 28-year-old posing in a doorway. What appears to be a bench adorned with decorative pillows and a small table can be seen in the background.

Anna opted to wear a sheer long-sleeved cropped white blouse with lace-up detailing. She paired the feminine top with tiny Daisy Dukes that had exposed pockets. The ensemble put her flat midsection and toned thighs on display. She kept the casual look relatively simple and accessorized with only a delicate pendant necklace.

The blond beauty also wore her long locks in a braid with a deep middle part. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted a flattering blue color.

For the photo, Anna stood with her shoulders back and her legs crossed. She placed one of her hands on the wall, as she gently tugged on her braid. The model tilted her head and focused her gaze on the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips.

The social media sensation left a white dove emoji in the caption of the post, seemingly in reference to the color of her top.

The post appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon amassed more than 49,000 likes. Quite a few of Anna’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Perfection! This is what that looks like,” wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart, heart-eye, and fire emoji to the comment.

“Another beautiful picture from this beautiful angel,” added a different devotee.

“@annanystrom you are really amazing and so sweet,” remarked another admirer.

“@annaystrom absolutely stunning.. [sic] I don’t think there is anyone who compares to you. #goddess,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Anna is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a figure-hugging sweater dress which accentuated her incredible curves. She also had on clear heels that elongated her lean legs. That post has been liked over 89,000 times since it was shared.