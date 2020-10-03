Donald Trump Campaign Official Claims ‘Debates Are Going To Happen’

In the wake of Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, campaign adviser David Bossie appeared on Fox & Friends on Saturday and claimed that the remaining two Trump-Biden debates would take place, Breitbart reported.

“The debates are going to happen,” he said. “There’s no reason for them not to. If they have to be pushed — if the second debate has to be pushed a day or two, that’s nothing. We need this president to recover.

Bossie continued to claim that Trump is a “fighter for the American people” who will defeat both Biden and COVID-19.

“So, we’re looking forward to the next 30 days of this campaign, of telling the American people the good news of what his accomplishments have been and what he’s done to lower their taxes, to make their lives better, to bring jobs back to America. It’s a great story. None of that changes.”

Even if Bossie’s claims come to fruition, Trump’s campaign schedule has taken a hit. As reported by The San Francisco Chronicle, the president’s campaign nixed all previously announced events for the time being — including Florida and Wisconsin this weekend — and is currently working on moving others to virtual venues or postponing them.

Per Deadline, Alan Schroeder, author of Presidential Debates: Risky Business on the Campaign Trail, claimed that the Commission on Presidential Debates could easily cancel the debates.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Per The Inquisitr, the White House has not been clear about Trump’s coronavirus and timeline as he stays at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for an overnight stint. The lack of clarity has sparked many rumors and theories about the state of both Trump and the current election as a whole.

As reported by Deadline, Vice President Mike Pence is still set to face-off against Sen. Kamala Harris — Biden’s running mate — in Salt Lake City, Utah, next week. Shawn Wood, a spokesman for the University of Utah, claimed that he had not received word that the debate is to be postponed.

On Friday, the Cleveland Clinic said that everyone inside the event hall is required to have tested negative for coronavirus before they can enter the venue. According to Chris Wallace, who hosted the first presidential debate, Trump’s team arrived late for the event, which meant they were unable to be tested.

If Trump deteriorates to the point that he has to withdraw from the race, The San Francisco Chronicle predicted that Pence would likely be made the new Republican Party candidate after being appointed to the GOP.