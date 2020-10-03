Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Absolutely Stuns In Skintight, Pastel Green Bodysuit

Actress, model and beachwear designer Elizabeth Hurley continues to prove that her age is little more than a number by way of provocative Instagram uploads. With her latest photo update on Saturday, October 3, the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Bedazzled star put her toned, tempting frame on full display by appearing in a skintight bodysuit in pastel green that accentuated her sexy features.

Hurley noted that the picture had been snapped at the Cheval Blanc resort on the Maldivian island of Randheli in the accompanying caption, while tagging her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line of bikinis and bodysuits in the photo itself.

The combination of the exotic locale, an in-house swimsuit creation and the 55-year-old’s age-defying physique proved to be an alluring mix for her 1.7 million followers. As a result, a sizable contingent of fans were compelled to fill the post’s comments section with words of adoration for the A-lister’s beach-ready body.

“Elizabeth you look absolutely stunning and gorgeous,” wrote one commenter, who further appraised her as “breathtaking and lovely.”

“Wow,” raved another impassioned fan. “You really are next level. Just wow.”

“Can’t believe how you just keep looking amazing!” added a third admirer. “My jaw drops every time I think of you.”

Hurley was snapped sitting on a large-cushioned sofa or loveseat in the sultry snapshot, with an open sliding glass door providing a sneak peek at her bright, beachfront environs in the background. Even as the photo was taken indoors, the veteran actress still managed to provide a stunning view with her generous display of curves and cleavage.

With her knees bent, her legs partially extended before her and one hand clutching a woven hat while the other supported the weight of her upper body, Hurley peered dreamily into the camera’s lens with a sweet smile on her face. Meanwhile, her brown and blond-highlighted hair draped over her ample bust on the left side while blanketing her delicate shoulder on the right.

Although Hurley’s pastel green suit masked her taut midsection, it clearly accentuated her surprisingly sinuous figure, in addition to leaving part of her chest exposed. Furthermore, her slender, gym-honed thighs and defined calf muscles were similarly left uncovered in the shot.

Hurley’s latest sexy share on Instagram made a clear impression on her fans and followers in a relatively short amount of time. In less than an hour after the pic had appeared on her feed, it had been double-tapped in excess of 30,000 times. Moreover, 700-plus comments similar to those mentioned above had been threaded.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Hurley treated her fans to another dose of cleavage with a throwback snap that showed her in a dress right out of the 1990s.