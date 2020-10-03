Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Killer Figure In Sweet Birthday Post For Boyfriend

Latina bombshell Yaslen Clemente captured plenty of hearts on Saturday, October 3, when she shared a heartfelt yet smoking hot post to Instagram for her boyfriend’s birthday.

The 23-year-old internet sensation was photographed alongside her man, Roy, who is an online home trainer, for the two-slide series. The pair took center stage in the images as they struck two different poses.

In the first image, Yaslen sat on her shins on a gray couch as she faced the camera. She tugged on her locks with her left hand while the other rested against her beau’s back. Her thighs were parted as she popped her backside out, emitting a sultry energy. Meanwhile, Roy posed standing up, facing the camera with a serious expression on his face. In the second snapshot, the two appeared more cuddled up. Yaslen posed from her left side while in her man’s arms, offering users a view of her backside The two directed their gazes straight into the camera’s lens in both images.

Yaslen wore her highlighted, wavy locks natural as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

The model’s famous figure was on show as she wore a revealing bathing suit that showed off her curves. The cut-out one-piece featured a beige halter-neck, cross-wrap front that revealed a great deal of cleavage and underboob, calling attention to her busty assets. The suit’s light-blue, high-rise thong bottoms highlighted her curvaceous hips and bodacious derriere. Roy sported a pair of light-blue swimming trunks that featured a watermelon print and black detailing.

The stunner revealed that the couple was photographed at Montage Los Cabos, a beach resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In the post’s caption, Yaslen wished her boyfriend, who just turned 28, a happy birthday before stating that she loves him very much.

The slideshow proved to be a hit with social media users as it garnered more than 20,000 likes in just four hours after going live. More than 200 admirers also headed to the comments section to express their kind thoughts on the content.

“Gorgeous babe,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a string of pink-heart emoji to the compliment.

“You are an inspiration to me,” a second fan chimed in.

“Love this! Fave couple,” gushed a third admirer.

“Wowzah that is one beautiful couple,” a fourth individual asserted, following their sentiment with heart-eyed emoji.

The model frequently updates her Instagram account with eye-catching content. Just yesterday, she shared a post in which she sported an animal-print workout set that left very little to the imagination.