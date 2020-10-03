Alexa Collins Shows Off Her New ‘Whip’ While Rocking Skimpy Top & Daisy Dukes

Alexa Collins turned up the heat to the max in a sultry new Instagram share on Saturday afternoon. In a series of images, the model showed off her car for the weekend, a Polaris Slingshot, as she rocked a skimpy top and Daisy Dukes. Her tiny ensemble did nothing but favors for her stunning physique.

The photos showed the black and blue topless car parked in a brick space. The area was surrounded by patches of grass, palm trees, and other greenery. It looked to be slightly overcast day, but that didn’t top Alexa from stepping out in her new ride.

Alexa’s look included a tan sports bra with a low-cut scooping neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. The sides also curved inwards, so her sideboob was on display. The band came down to just below her bust. She layered the bra with a cream-colored beaded sweater, though it was left open in the front. The sleeves hung loosely over her arms.

Alexa’s toned abdomen was on show between the bra and a pair of high-waisted, light-wash denim shorts. The waistband came up to her belly button and hugged her hourglass shape. The ends were slightly distressed and cut off at the top of her thighs, leaving the babe’s lean legs on show.

Alexa completed the look with blue socks and a pair of white sneakers. She added a few accessories, including a square purse, a few rings, silver hoops, black sunglasses, and a black baseball cap over her straight blond locks.

The first image showed Alexa leaning against the car with her feet pointed in a way that elongated her pins. She arched her back and angled her shoulders, allowing one sleeve to fall to her elbow. In the second shot, the babe straddled the driver’s seat and stared at the camera with parted lips. Finally, she perched on the body of the vehicle and bent her knee as she looked down at her chest.

The post received more than 2,500 likes and nearly 50 comments in an hour, proving to be a huge success with her followers. People flocked to the comments section to give her compliments.

“Ooooh beautiful girl you look stunning,” one fan wrote.

“Always beautiful!” another user added.

“Stunning girl,” a third person added with heart-eye emoji.

Alexa always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. In another post, she posed under the golden sunlight in a tiny blue bikini, which her followers loved.