Donald Trump Supporter Suggests President’s Coronavirus Was ‘Planted’

A Saturday report from The Guardian documents a supporter of Donald Trump and his belief that the president’s recent coronavirus diagnosis was intentional.

“If he’s sick, then they planted it when they tested him,” supporter Sean Patterson said. “It’s what they did to me when I went to hospital for my heart beating too fast. Two weeks later I got a cold. It’s political. I don’t trust the US government at all. Who are they to mandate personal safety? I listen to Trump.”

Patterson isn’t the only one to float a conspiracy to explain Trump’s coronavirus. Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore speculated on Friday that the president might by lying about contracting COVID-19 to shift the conversation amid his concerning poll numbers, which have shown him consistently behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Before the speculation, Patterson claimed not to be worried about the president’s recent hospitalization amid reports that he needed supplemental oxygen, per The Inquisitr.

“It’s a hoax. There’s no pandemic. As Trump said, how many millions die of flu?”

Although the U.S. leader is often accused of calling coronavirus a” hoax,” BBC noted that this is untrue. In reality, Trump called his impeachment was a deception and afterward claimed that their criticism of his handling of the pandemic was “their new hoax.”

Elsewhere, other supporters expressed misgivings with Trump’s approach to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, Karen White, who supported the head of state in 2016, claimed that she agreed with Trump on his opposition to shutting down the country but did not believe in his opposition to masks as a preventative against the virus.

“But he was wrong to question masks,” she said. “I wish he hadn’t done it.”

Mark Wallheiser / Getty Images

As reported by The New York Times, hundreds of tweets have suggested that Trump could be lying about contracting coronavirus, including some from prominent figures like New Yorker staff writer Jelani Cobb and Time editor-at-large Anand Giridharadas. Others suggested that the U.S. leader’s diagnosis could be a ploy to postpone the election and cancel future presidential debates after his contentious Tuesday performance.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump was allegedly administered supplemental oxygen on Friday before he headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for an overnight stay. In addition, the White House has allegedly not offered full transparency about Trump’s health as well as the state of the White House amid a spread to multiple aides. Most concerningly, the U.S. leader is a high-risk individual due to his age and obesity.