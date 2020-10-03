Katelyn Runck Displays Tantalizing Cleavage Wearing Sheer, Plunging Dress In Maldives

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Saturday afternoon with a breathtaking image of herself at resort in the Maldives Islands in South Asia.

She wore a gorgeous chiffon dress that flowed over her amazing physique and displayed lots of bare skin, leaving fans wanting more.

Nearly 20,000 people hit the “like” button in the first few hours after the post was uploaded.

Katelyn posed standing on a low, craggy rock surrounded by stunningly clear turquoise sea. The shallow water was calm all the way to the distant horizon, where it met a line of gray clouds that covered most of the sky, with the exception of a few blue patches peeking out.

The sun was not visible in the image, but was instead diffused by the clouds across the entire scene. The diluted light, as well the juxtaposition of the ocean and the dark sky, gave the water an ethereal, glowing appearance.

A stone and wood structure with a thatched roof patio was visible behind her.

Katelyn’s dress gave her an elegant look while still exuding a sensual, sexy vibe. It featured a nearly translucent black fabric with a dramatic design.

A deep, v-neckline plunged almost to her navel to expose her bare midriff, and the panels covering her breasts were set wide apart from one another, exposing all of her perfectly rounded cleavage.

The garment was cinched around the most narrow part of her waist with a matching belt, which was embellished in the center with a metal ring that nestled against her skin in between the two front panels.

It was difficult to tell whether the bottom hem was asymmetrical, or Katelyn’s pose made the lightweight material appear as such. She bent one knee out to the side, balancing on her tiptoes, and offset most of her weight onto the other leg and cocked her hips.

Her chiseled right arm was relaxed along her body, and she pulled the long skirt up over her thigh, showing off her enviable muscular definition. She clutched the bottom of the dress with her left hand and extended her arm out into the air, allowing it to blow in a gentle breeze.

Katelyn turned her head and tipped her chin up, displaying a striking profile. Her eyes were closed and she slightly parted her lips with a tranquil expression on her face.

Her long, mahogany tresses were casually styled and spilled over one shoulder, almost grazing the top of her hip.