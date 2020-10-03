Devin Brugman Flaunts Lean Legs In Tiny Denim Shorts While Posing On The Beach With Her Dog

On Saturday, October 3, American model and businesswoman Devin Brugman uploaded a series of stunning snaps and a brief video on Instagram.

The first photo showed the co-founder of Monday Swimwear posing on a beach with her dog Walter. She sat with her knees bent on a towel that had been placed on the sand, as she held onto a long-stemmed glass filled with yellow liquid. She rested her elbows on her thighs and placed one of her hands on the side of her head. She turned her neck and looked directly at the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. Walter appeared to be in the process of climbing over her feet.

Devin opted to wear a white bell-sleeved sweater with button detailing from the clothing brand Sundays the Label. She paired the garment with tiny denim shorts that put her lean legs on full display. She finished off the casual look with hoop earrings, a ring, and a pair of sunglasses worn on the top of her head. The brunette bombshell had also pulled back her long locks with a claw clip, allowing fans to get a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the following photo, Devin walked in the shallow water while holding a white leash. The video showed Walter playing with another dog on the wet sand and in the waves.

Devin tagged her location as Los Angeles, California, suggesting that is where the pictures were taken and the video was filmed.

The post appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon amassed more than 15,000 likes. Quite a few of Devin’s followers also flocked to the comment section to shower her with compliments.

“You’re beautiful princess meow,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“The prettiest,” added a different devotee.

“So beautiful!!” remarked another admirer, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“Why r u THE CUTEST NUGGET EVER,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Devin has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a plunging sports bra while taking her canine companion on a walk. That post has been liked over 14,000 times since it was shared.