Donald Trump Needed Supplemental Oxygen On Friday Amid ‘Very Concerning’ Period, Report Says

U.S. President Donald Trump was administered supplemental oxygen at the White House on Friday before he was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a new report claimed.

The Associated Press reported on Saturday that Trump needed the medical intervention sometime in the hours after he first announced on Twitter that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus. The news comes just as chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Saturday that the president went through a “very concerning” period on Friday, though it was not clear if this was the same period in which he was administered oxygen. Meadows added that the next 48 hours would be critical as he battles the coronavirus infection.

The report noted that while officials have been mostly positive in their updates, the briefing on Saturday from Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley and other doctors raised questions. They did not directly address whether he needed supplemental oxygen, though a source told The Associated Press that he was given this treatment before being transported to Walter Reed. Doctors also revealed that he began showing “clinical symptoms” of the infection on Thursday afternoon, which was earlier than previously known.

The report said that Trump is in a high-risk category given his age and clinical obesity, though it noted the administration has not been clear about his condition or the timeline of his infection.

“The administration has consistently been less than transparent about the president’s health as the virus spread inside the White House,” The Associated Press reported.

“Aides declined to share basic health information about the president, including a full accounting of his symptoms, what tests he’s undertaken and the results. The first word that a close aide to Trump had been infected came from the media, not the White House.”

Reports initially indicated that Trump was asymptomatic, though officials said later on Friday that he was experiencing mild symptoms, with insiders saying his condition worsened throughout the afternoon.

As The Inquisitr reported, staff decided to move him to the hospital out of an abundance of caution and decided on doing so sooner rather than later so that he could be transported while he was still able to walk on his own in front of television cameras.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The Trump administration has faced scrutiny in the past for what critics see as a lack of transparency regarding the president’s health, including an unscheduled trip to Walter Reed in November 2019 that was explained as Trump completing part of his annual physical.