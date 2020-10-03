Janelle Pierzina Still Ranked As ‘Big Brother All-Stars’ Favorite Houseguest Five Weeks After Eviction

Janelle Pierzina competed for her fourth time on Big Brother this year, her second on an All-Stars cast. The realtor was a fan-favorite from the getgo, amassing quite the fandom over her four appearances. Unfortunately for her stans, Janelle was evicted third in All-Stars, following Keesha Smith and Nicole Anthony out the door. Her longtime BB pal and ride-or-die Kaysar Ridha followed her out the very next week to the dismay of viewers. Despite being gone from the game for just over five weeks now, she’s still being ranked as the most-loved player this season.

Big Brother Daily runs a vote on their website where fans rank the houseguests from 1-16, and through a point system, the current and evicted roommates are ranked by likability. On day 60, Janelle is still feeling the love. For only three days this season the Minnesotan fell to the second spot on the list, which came on Day 1, 43, and 44. On the first day of the summer, Dani Briones outranked her but she was immediately behind her as number two. When Da’Vonne Rogers was on the block on days 43 and 44 she rose to the number one rank after fans were pulling hard for her to stay in the house. Still, Janelle has never fallen below number two. Generally on Big Brother Daily’s rankings, the first place spot fluctuates based on who is left in the game.

Holding on to the second-place spot for most of the summer is Kaysar. He’s only fallen out of the position for a few days but holds strong behind his BB bestie. These player rankings are a good indication of who’s in contention to win the America’s Favorite Player award at the end of the game. Julie Chen generally reveals the three houseguests who have received the most votes through CBS’s own voting system, and the first-place winner receives a $25,000 prize.

Throughout All-Stars duration, viewers have been campaigning for Janelle, Kaysar, and Da’Vonne to win AFP, but all will not be revealed until finale night. Voting generally begins in the last week of the season and should one of those former roommates not win AFP, fans will be shocked, to say the least.

Most of the Committee alliance will be surprised to learn they have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate this summer, and none of the six members are likely to take home the AFP award. However, there is a difference between diehard BB stans and casual viewers, who also play a big role in the voting process at the end of the show. Sometimes “casuals” only see the edits portrayed by Big Brother producers and have many different feelings when it comes to the houseguests than the live feeds subscribers do.