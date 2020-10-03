Daisy Keech Flaunts Nearly-Bare, Bikini-Clad Body In Sizzling Beachfront Snap

One of The Clubhouse’s bodacious blond co-founders — model and social media influencer Daisy Keech — returned to Instagram on Saturday, October 3 with another sizzling beachfront snap. In the spicy new share, the 21-year-old appeared amid a picturesque, oceanside backdrop while wearing little more than a large beach towel and a tiny, two-piece swim ensemble that did little to mask her bodily attributes.

In the caption that accompanied her photo, Keech offered words of inspiration for her 5.2 million followers on the platform. Meanwhile, she further inspired an enamored group of admirers with her stunning visage in the scanty attire, prompting hundreds of positive replies in the post’s comments section.

“Your photos are beautiful,” raved one devotee. “many kisses from Venezuela.”

“Omg you are literally so gorgeous!” exclaimed a second smitten commenter.

“The only thing that I woke up to see,” stated another fan, who also added a slew of emoji.

“You are so gorgeous and perfect Daisy,” added another impressed Instagram user.

The whole of Keech’s slender, yet sinuous frame was captured in the wide shot, which documented the former Hype House member as she wiped her face with her towel. She posed between two large boulders as the picture was taken, with a clear view of a large, rocky cliff, the rustling ocean tide and a clear, blue sky visible behind her.

However, Keech made it difficult to take note of the background as the outline and features of her nearly-nude body drew the camera’s eye in the foreground, even as she was largely blanketed in shadow.

Although she covered her much of her front side with the towel, her side-angled stance nonetheless allowed for a clear view of her taut physique. The strings of her bikini set were visibly hugging her narrow hips and also wrapped around her upper half behind the bustline. Their fabric was largely green with splashes of red, orange and yellow which provided a smattering of contrast against her slightly sun-kissed skin.

Keech kept her eyes closed as she rubbed her face, while her frizzy, golden blond hair flowed wildly over her shoulders and back. Meanwhile, her pink lips curled downward to create an almost pouty expression.

Keech’s latest Instagram offering managed to rile a significant portion of her supporters, racking up almost 150,000 likes in less than an hour after appearing on her feed.

In a previous social media updates, which was featured by The Inquisitr on September 18, Keech showed off major cleavage in a snapshot that found her sporting a skimpy, white top that allowed for a pleasing display of cleavage.