Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Backside In Formfitting Outfit While Doing The Splits

Fitness influencer Katya Elise Henry shared a couple of photos from her most recent workout routine that put her toned figure and flexibility on display for her 7.8 million Instagram followers.

In Katya’s first picture shared on her October 3 update, she held a splits position, with her left leg stretched closer to the camera compared to her right. She arched her back while she tilted her head to gaze up at the ceiling. Part of her dark, wavy hair was tied up with a white scrunchie in a high ponytail, the rest of her hair fell down the length of her back. She rested both hands by the sides of her left quadricep in order to help balance herself.

For the shot she wore an 80’s inpsired outfit to workout in. The influencer rocked a white tank top with thin straps that rested around her shoulders and a deep-scooping neckline which exposed some of her cleavage. She paired the top with aqua colored leggings that hugged her toned legs and gray socks that rose to her mid-calf. To accessorize, she rocked a gold bracelet and a few gold rings on her fingers.

In the second shot, Katya gave her fans a sneak-peak of a part of her fitness routine. She laid on her back as she held both legs out straight and about six inches off the ground with her toes pointed. The 26-year-old held a purple medium-sized exercise ball over her face with perfectly straight arms.

Katya’s ensemble appeared to have a similar inspiration as her initial photo. She flaunted her curves in a black leotard worn over a pair of pink leggings. She finished the outfit with black leg warmers. Her hair appeared to be fashioned into pig tails on the top of her head, while she also wore a black sweatband across her forehead.

For both of the pictures, Katya appeared to be in a yoga studio of some sort, as she laid on a purple yoga mat in an all-white room and a floor-to-ceiling window in the background.

Katya used the post to promote her fitness page, where she gives followers workout routines, as well as nutrition advice and motivational body-positive words.

Lately, Katya has received a lot of attention on her social media accounts after it was released that she is currently dating Miami Heat’s rising star Tyler Herro. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katya’s last update led to fans flooding her comments section with inquiries about her new boyfriend.