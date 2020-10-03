WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Reportedly Being Considered For Huge UFC Fight

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Sportskeeda, Brock Lesnar could be on his way back to UFC. The report stated that the former WWE superstar is one of the names being considered as a future opponent for Jon Jones.

As the article highlighted, there have been reports of Jones dropping some pounds in an effort to pursue his title goals. However, Meltzer stated that they’re untrue, and the fighter is looking to move up a division instead.

“Jones did tease about going back down to light heavyweight and reclaiming the title after Blachowicz got the win, which just shows how it was more about not defending against Reyes than it was actually wanting to vacate the title. He isn’t going to, because he is serious about moving to heavyweight and is actively taking the steps to gain weight to compete there, knowing his big money fights are against Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou, and, even though it is a huge longshot but also a never-say-never situation, Brock Lesnar.”

As quoted by Sport Bible, Jones recently told Ariel Helwani that he wants the bout with Lesnar. He also claimed that the sports entertainer has always wanted to face him in the octagon and his so-called retirement isn’t permanent.

Jones also stated that he’ll beat up the former WWE star if the fight is ever booked. The MMA star said that Lesnar is too slow and would get embarrassed if they ever fought. Lesnar responded recently by telling Jones to be careful what he wishes for.

Meltzer claimed that UFC might appeal to Lesnar as he’d be able to earn more money for fewer dates. Now that he’s a free agent, he’s able to negotiate with the MMA promotion. Dana White has also expressed an interest in bringing “The Beast Incarnate” back to the octagon.

Vince McMahon, on the other hand, might not be happy at the prospect of one of the biggest stars in sports entertaining going elsewhere. As The Inquisitr recently reported, some pundits have claimed that the chairman will match any offers that Lesnar receives from other promotions.

Lesnar has supposedly used the UFC to gain a better WWE contract in the past. With AEW also on the scene and possibly keen on adding Lesnar to its roster, the former World Champion might let every side play against each other knowing that McMahon will likely be willing to always increase his offer.