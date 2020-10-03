Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Pose With North and Saint In Adorable Family Photo

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were all smiles on Saturday, sweetly posing with their two eldest children, North, 7, and Saint, 4.

For the group shot, the Kardashian-Wests posed outside of what seemed to be their home, with windows and the siding of the house behind them and various bushes and greenery dotting the landscape. They all sat on a few concrete steps in front of the foliage, each in different poses.

The snapshot looked carefree and candid, as the family’s happy vibes seemed to feed off each other. North sat back with her hands on the stairs, giving a giant, adorable grin to the camera. Her long, curly tresses were pulled back into two half-up pigtails. Saint’s curly brown hair looked stunningly sweet as he rested his cheek on his mom’s right leg.

Kim pulled her dark brown locks half-up and back, perfectly showing off the kissing face she made for the camera. She formed a closed peace sign with her right hand and draped her left arm casually over her knee. The patriarch of the family, Kanye sat in the back of the group shot with his right arm touching the side of his son and his gleaming, open smile directed at his wife.

Kim’s tribe wore aesthetically similar clothing, sporting casual wear with light beige and cream-colored designs. North’s top was long-sleeved, while Saint and Kanye wore T-shirts to match their pants. Kim had on drawstring pants and flip flops and topped off her look with a tight-fitted, off-white shirt that cut off at the shoulders.

After sharing the post with her 189.5 million followers, Kim’s upload received a generous outpouring of support within a mere two hours, with more than 2 million likes and over 11,000 comments. Numerous people flooded the comments section with smiling face and prayer hands emoji, simplistically communicating their affection for the post.

“God bless your beautiful fam,” a follower commented.

“Goals[,] love seeing you all smile,” a user wrote, adding heart-eyes and heart emoji to signal their appreciation.

“Beautiful!!!!” exclaimed Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian, adding four heart emoji to her comment.

“What divorce??” another fan joked, hinting at the recent rumors of the couple’s potential split.

Although rumors have swirled around Kim and Kanye’s possible separation, Kim has recently been sharing happy family photos to her Instagram feed, seemingly letting all gossip fall off her back. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kim posted another sweet photo of her children a few days back. That photo had all four siblings sharing the spotlight together, with Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, included. Kanye also made an appearance in that photo series, as Kim called herself “lucky” in the caption.