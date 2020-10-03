Chris Christie Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Appearing At Presidential Debate Prep

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced on Saturday via Twitter that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two,” he said. “I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

Christie recently appeared at the Presidential debate on Tuesday, where he helped Donald Trump prepare for the face-off.

While speaking with Fox News, Christie confirmed that those in the White House map room on Monday weren’t wearing masks. There were about five or six people present, he said, including himself.

“No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president,” he said.

Trump, along with numerous people in his close circle, has since been diagnosed with the deadly disease, which has taken the lives of more than 205,000 Americans so far. Initially, news leaked that White House counselor Hope Hicks had received a positive test. A few hours later, Trump and the First Lady’s diagnosis was revealed.

But Christie said that while he saw them, both seemed to be symptom-free. He also said that he was checked for the virus in the days leading up to and including the prep.

“Hope seemed completely fine,” Christie said. “I didn’t see any symptoms from either of them.”

He confirmed that he wasn’t showing any evidence of having contracted the disease, but that he planned to get tested.

“I feel fine. I don’t feel any symptoms at this time.”

One day later, he announced that he was infected.

White House adviser Stephen Miller, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani also appeared at the prep session. So far, Stepien has also announced that he has contracted the virus.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Christie didn’t show up at Thursday’s fundraiser at the Bedminster golf course, but he did make an appearance at the nomination last Saturday for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, an instance that some are crediting as being a “super spreader” event, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Also present at the ceremony was Utah Senator Mike Lee and former adviser Kellyanne Conway, who have also been found to have the virus, as NJ.com reported.

Attendees at the ceremony were criticized for appearing maskless and in close proximity to one another.

Christie’s diagnosis makes him the 14th people in Trump’s orbit to contract the disease.