Kindly Myers Goes Topless For Racy ‘Playboy’ Cover Photo

Kindly Myers treated her audience to a scandalous new snap on Saturday, October 3 with a sexy update revealed a sneak peek of her new Playboy cover.

The photo captured Kindly posed in the center of the frame. A geotag indicated that she was in Croatia, posing for their latest Playboy issue. In the caption of the upload, she shared that she was excited to be a “playmate again” and made sure to tag her photographer for snapping the sexy shot. The background of the image was blurred, and the cover was filled with black and white text that teased what was inside of the issue. Kindly raised one arm over her head, running it through her hair as she gazed into the distance with a sultry stare.

The model opted to go topless for the shot, only covering what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines. Kindly hugged her chest with her left arm, leaving an ample amount of cleavage on display. The racy look also treated her fans to a great view of her bronze shoulders and arms.

On her lower-half, Kindly rocked a pair of green bikini bottoms that fit snugly on her figure. The garment featured a high waistband that stretched over her hips and sides, highlighting her trim midsection and leaving her defined abs in view for her audience to admire. It had thick straps that were worn over Kindly’s hips, and the high cut design offered a peek at her shapely thighs.

Kindly styled her long locks with a deep side part, and they fell over her shoulders and back. Like her attire, she kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing only a silver cross necklace on her collar.

As of this writing, the post has only been live on the model’s page for an hour, but many fans have been taking notice. More than 5,000 have double-tapped the update to express their admiration while 180-plus left comments. Most social media users raved over Kindly’s bombshell body while a few more congratulated her on landing a spot in the magazine.

“DOPE save some success for the rest of us in the world haha, no big congrats to you!!! So wonderful to see you achieve your dreams,” one follower gushed.

“Congrats playboy couldn’t of pick a more beautiful girl then u perfect and flawless,” a second fan wrote, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“You are so beautiful,” another follower added.

“Simply perfect woman words are useful, mother nature in best form many hellos from Croatia,” one more complimented.