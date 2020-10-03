Anllela Sagra Demonstrates Her Ab Workout While Sporting Skimpy Bikini

Colombian model, influencer and noted fitness expert Anllela Sagra has been on a tear on Instagram recently, posting ultra-revealing reels on a daily basis. On Saturday, October 3, the 26-year-old added a new wrinkle with her latest video update, showing off part of her abdominal workout routine while simultaneously tempting her 11.9 million followers with underboob and cleavage in a skimpy bikini.

The reel was largely commercial in nature, as Sagra touted the benefits of a popular energy drink in the post’s caption. However, her fans were nonetheless smitten by her sultry appearance and feats of athleticism in the clip, contributing to the threaded comments en masse with words of wonderment and appreciation for the alluring offering.

“Wow, what a body she has!” exclaimed one commenter. “Woo!”

“Anllela, I’m ready, please, will you be my girlfriend?” pleaded another enamored admirer.

“So freaking awesome and hot,” raved another smitten devotee.

“The [laundromat] just called,” joked a fourth fan. “Said they needed that washboard.”

The video began with a slow-motion upward pan, which documented Sagra’s taut physique from her lower thighs up to her head. Her body was adorned with little more than a teal-hued, ribbed bikini set, two thin, choker-style necklaces in gold and a pair of hooped earrings in the shot.

Sagra’s scanty swim ensemble sufficiently covered her NSFW areas, but still allowed for a significant showing of skin. In addition to the aforementioned display of her perky assets, the model’s gym-honed abs — which had a distinct washboard-like appearance — were spotlighted throughout the share.

Following a quick cut to a close-up of the beverage she was advertising and a second shot of her actually drinking the product, the footage transitioned to multiple shots of Sagra performing some of her abdominal workout routines.

One shot showed the bodybuilder doing crunches while moving her knees to her chest and back in unison with the motion of her upper body. Another found her executing a similar maneuver with her knees, but alternating left and right leg lifts. The last workout cut showed Sagra extending and elevating both legs while shifting one over the top of the other in succession.

As the video reached its loop point, the camera cut in for a close-up as Sagra sat with her legs crossed and her smoldering eyes locked onto the camera’s lens.

Sagra’s latest upload proved to be a popular one with her fans, notching more than 80,000 views in just over an hour. Meanwhile, hundreds of replies were left in the comments section.

