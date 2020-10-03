‘Difficult’ Meghan Markle Has An ‘Incredible And Dangerous Level Of Self-Belief,’ Historian Says

Meghan Markle changed the way the monarchy worked, according to biographer and historian Robert Lacey. After being introduced into the royals, he told the Daily Mail, she refused to back down and it created a shift.

At the same time, he said, the monarchy didn’t handle the American actress the right way, creating the rift that reportedly has torn the family apart.

Lacey has written a new book called Battle of Brothers.

In it, he argues that the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William is key to the future of the royal family.

“The idea of our modern royalty was built on the idea of these two brothers,” he said. “What you’ve got to realize is that the whole strategy of the monarchy was based on them sticking together. Meghan changed all that. She is difficult. She has an incredible and dangerous level of self-belief.”

Her personality apparently clashed with the Palace, who Lacey argues dealt with Markle in the wrong way. He said that while the royals always seem to struggle with the idea of how to handle the second born, they were particularly stymied on how to deal with Markle.

In the book, he describes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as self-entitled and that Harry was happy to find an escape from royalness in his new wife.

Still, he argued, the blame doesn’t all lie on Markle’s shoulders for the crumbling of the brothers’ relationship.

Stephen Pond / Getty Images

“There is only one self-made millionaire in the Royal Family and that is Meghan Markle. If they had sat down with her at the start and said, ‘Let’s talk about the things you are interested in,’ things might have been different,” he said.

Instead, they sent her off to do the typical tasks expected of a younger son’s wife, like watching the Queen open the Mersey Bridge. While he said there’s nothing wrong with doing that, they should have approached her in a different way.

“They made the mistake of dealing with the spare’s wife thinking she was just a routine royal,” something she would never be, he said.

After their relationship with the Palace fell apart, the couple famously stepped away from their official duties and moved to North America. Now, there are reports that Harry is considering making the U.S. his permanent home. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he has apparently begun the process of applying for citizenship and may be ready to walk away from his life in the United Kingdom.