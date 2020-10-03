Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Spooky Transformation As She Becomes ‘Queen Of Halloween’

Christina Aguilera is getting in the mood for the holiday season — the Halloween holiday, to be exact.

The singer turned television host took to Instagram this week to show off the spooky transformation she underwent as the calendar turned from September to October. She posted a series of black-and-white photos that showed her on September 30, with the singer wearing her everyday makeup look with slightly wavy hair. She shot a steely gaze into the camera in what looked to be her kitchen for the decidedly normal shot.

But the next two photos showed off the changes she made for October 1, with Aguilera dropping the normal look for a goth-inspired makeover. She sported glitter above her eyes and frizzy hair, which appeared to be her Halloween-inspired look. She completed the post with a series of seasonal emoji and the hashtag #QueenofHalloween.

The pictures were a huge hit with her 7.1 million followers, racking up more than 150,000 likes and plenty of compliments from followers excited for the holiday.

“YESSS Happy Spooky Season Queen!!” one fan wrote.

“SpookyTina is coming,” another shared, adding an emoji of a ghost and another of a spider to punctuate the comment.

Some encouraged Aguilera to take her love of costumes and makeup a step further, incorporating it into her work.

“Give us a Halloween album!!” one fan commented.

Aguilera has actually incorporated her affinity for the spooky into music in the past. As The Inquisitr reported, she recorded a song for The Addams Family animated movie, a tune called “Haunted Heart” that was performed at Freeform’s “31 Nights of Fans Fest” last year. The song later leaked online, prompting some big praise from fans.

Fans can likely expect more costumed looks over the course of the month. Aguilera is famous for sharing her costumes online, with Billboard noting that she went all out last year for a trick-or-treat outing with her family.

“For her Halloween costumes, Aguilera first went with a Beetlejuice-inspired ensemble: she donned a black, banged wig and a bowler hat to complete the outfit she could have borrowed from Lydia Deetz’s closet,” the report noted.

“She then changed into a glam look, topped off with platinum curls, creative makeup and flashy lashes.”

It was not clear if Aguilera was going for a specific look in this week’s Instagram post, but it certainly seemed to be inspired by last year’s look and reflected the famous Beetlejuice character.