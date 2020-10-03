Prince George Is All Grown Up In Q&A With David Attenborough, Siblings

Prince George is all grown up, in a manner of speaking, in an interview he and his siblings conducted with noted British conservationist David Attenborough, which Kensington Palace posted on its official Instagram account.

It may be hard to believe, but the future King of England, who warmed hearts all across the Realm as a little baby, is now seven years old. And though the royal family is keen to allow the younger members of the generation to be photographed, particularly for family photos or other publicity, it’s somewhat of a rarity for the public to hear them speaking.

However, on Saturday, the palace brought out not only George, but also his siblings Charlotte and Louis for a speaking part. In their adorably child-like way, the royal kids conducted an interview with Attenborough, which can be seen in the Instagram post below.

The preteen Duke of Cambridge opened things up by asking Attenborough about extinction.

“Hello David Attenborough! What animal do you think will become extinct next?,” he asked, hands in his pockets.

The environmental advocate responded by saying that he hopes no animals will go extinct ever again, and then advocated for their protection. He went on to mention his work with gorillas and how he publicized their plight, which in turn led to donations that helped turn things around for their declining population.

“So you can save an animal if you want to,” he told the young prince.

Princess Charlotte, age 5, was the next to speak. Seemingly visibly nervous and talking quickly, she asked Attenborough, “I like spiders, do you like spiders too?” to which he responded in the affirmative.

He went on to explain that he thinks people are frightened of them because they have eight legs. However, he also called them extraordinary creatures, and referenced their web-building skills.

The last to interview the conservationist was two-year-old Prince Louis, who adorably mis-pronounced the word “animal” in asking Attenborough which one he liked.

“I think I like monkeys best, because they’re such fun,” he responded, noting that the primates can jump, they don’t bite — well, some do, he conceded — and they’re funny. He concluded by saying that, all things considered, he’d prefer to have a puppy.

The rare speaking engagement for the three Windsor children is getting high praise in the comments, with multiple commenters saying they were this close to dying of cuteness overload. Multiple respondents said that they had faith in the future of Britain if these well-spoken kids, with a heart for animals and conservation, represent the next generation of the monarchy.

“Best example of William and Kate are these three children. I’m so proud to be British and have faith in the future with them,” one commenter wrote.