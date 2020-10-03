Donald Trump Reportedly Moved To Hospital After Deteriorating While He Was Still Able To Walk On His Own

Donald Trump’s staff planned to move him to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center out of an abundance of caution after the president contracted the novel coronavirus. But insiders say that the decision was made after his condition continued to deteriorate to transport him sooner rather than later while he could still walk on his own in front of the television cameras.

As The Washington Post reported, Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday evening, shortly after news leaked that his counselor Hope Hicks was also infected.

Early the next morning, Trump announced his and the first lady’s positive tests and said that they would begin self-quarantining inside the East Wing. While initial reports suggested that he was either asymptomatic or only experiencing mild symptoms, but by the afternoon, insiders say that Trump’s condition worsened.

The anonymous officials said that he had a fever, cough, nasal congestion. Other official reports said that he was experiencing fatigue, as The Inquisitr previously reported, and he took an experimental treatment in order to help his bottle battle the virus.

That’s when his team decided it was time to make the move. At 6:16 pm on Friday, he appeared in front of cameras as he walked to the Marine One helicopter.

Alex Brandon / Getty Images

“As Trump’s condition deteriorated during the day Friday, the president and his team ultimately made the decision to send him to Walter Reed preemptively — and, from a public relations perspective, when he was still able to walk to Marine One on his own, according to one outside adviser in frequent contact with White House officials,” the Post wrote. “They feared the possibility of a further decline, and what that might mean, both for the president’s health and his political optics.”

Trump appeared to be exceptionally quiet on Friday, staying off of social media for the most part, and not making appearances before cameras or calling into Fox News. Others note that his voice seemed raspy at his rally in Duluth, and that the event was shorter than his typical events are.

It’s unclear what Trump’s current status is, but White House officials reportedly have “serious concerns” about his health, as WIVB reported. Reportedly, part of the push to move him to a hospital was so that if things changed quickly, a medical team would be ready.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner explained that moving Trump was a smart decision if his symptoms was worsening. He explained that there is no reason to struggle to provide treatment in the White House when they could take him somewhere with an experienced medical staff.

“But you would only do that if you felt that his respiratory status was deteriorating,” he added.