‘Big Brother 22’ Week 9 Spoilers: A New Final Two Deal Forms

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother All-Stars.

Week 9 is moving right along in the Big Brother house after three houseguests were sent packing Thursday in a shocking never-before-seen triple eviction. Shortly after Kevin Campbell, David Alexander, and Dani Briones were eliminated from the game, a third Head of Household (HOH) competition took place. Cody Calafiore ended up nabbing the title yet again, putting him in charge for the next week. He subsequently nominated Tyler Crispen and Christmas Abbott for eviction, and now that the Committee alliance is dividing, new deals are starting to form.

A new final two deal began last night between Enzo Palumbo and Memphis Garrett. Big Brother Daily documented the men’s conversation on Twitter Friday and they also discussed how to make it to the end together, plus the process of evictions from here on out. Memphis and Enzo are already in several different alliances together, but this is the first time they agreed on a final two deal. Both men have separate final two’s with Cody as well.

For now, the pair are planning on voting out Tyler this should he not win the Power of Veto (POV) and stay on the block. Christmas was the original target, but the duo feels Tyler is more of a threat and they want to cut him off from Cody. This will keep Christmas as the target for the next week, hopefully ensuring their safety for the next few evictions.

CBS

Both Enzo and Memphis have agreed to gun hard for today’s Veto and have decided to keep the nominations the same. They will play in the next HOH competition as well, where they feel they can beat Nicole Franzel who is next on their chopping block next to Christmas. Memphis and Enzo have come to the conclusion that Cody and Nicole have a final two, and they are looking to cut that off as soon as possible.

Now that things are coming down to the wire in the game, plans will change as the hours tick by. Everything depends on today’s POV comp. Both Tyler and Christmas have won multiple competitions this season and will put up a good fight, with a solid chance one of them wins and pulls themselves down. The only options for Cody to put up as a replacement are Memphis, Enzo, and Nicole. Whoever goes up will be the pawn, with either Christmas or Tyler definitely going this coming Thursday if they stick to their plan.