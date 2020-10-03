Stassi Schroeder Shows Off Bare Baby Bump As She Poses In Sparkly Heels For Playful Pregnancy Pic

The former 'Vanderpump Rules ' star shows off her latest #OOTD.

Stassi Schroeder posed for a playful pregnancy pic that showed her in a new kind of Outfit of the Day.

In a new post shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, the former Vanderpump Rules star was pictured wearing a stretchy sweatsuit with her bare belly hanging out as she chomped on a snack. But instead of wearing outfit-appropriate sneakers, Stassi rocked sparkly high heeled shoes as stood at her kitchen counter for the maternity snap. Her hair was pulled into a casual ponytail as she glanced over at the camera, mid-bite, while a takeout food bag sat nearby on the counter.

In the caption to the post, the reality star poked fun at her belly-baring look as she joked that she was in “sex symbol” mode.

Stassi’s post received more than 250,000 likes and thousands of comments as fans reacted on her social media page. Several followers commented on Stassi’s shoe “glam” with some eagle-eyed observers noting that her black and rhinestone heels were from high-end designer Manolo Blahnik.

“Just got them in a whole size up so I could feel cute and walk around the house in them because WHY NOT,” Stassi wrote in response to a question about her shoes.

“OOTD looks different these days,” added Stassi’s longtime pal Katie Maloney-Schwartz, in reference to her famous “Outfit of the Day” hashtag.

“This literally made me LOL! I needed that today,” another wrote. “You’re adorable and a breath of fresh air bc truly, pregnancy is NOT glamorous.”

Others told Stassi to keep up any little bit of glam while she can because it will be a lot harder with screaming kids in the mix down the line.

Several other followers, including Bachelorette and Dancing With the Stars alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, thought Stassi looked like a recently pregnant supermodel in her new photo.

“Literally thought this was Gigi Hadid,” Kaitlyn wrote.

In June, days after she was let go from Vanderpump Rules, Stassi announced she was expecting a baby girl with her fiance, Beau Clark, due in January. The Next Level Basic author has shared several baby bump photos since then, including one last week as she posed alongside fellow pregnant Vanderpump Rules pals Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright, who are both due with their babies in April.

In July, Stassi shared an early shot of her growing bun in the oven in a mirror selfie on her Instagram story, per Us Weekly.

“Now if only I could gain this in my bum,” the former Bravo star joked at the time.