Donald Trump Has A ‘Substantial Risk Of Dying In The Next Few Weeks,’ Expert Tells Rachel Maddow

During an appearance on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show Friday evening, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel warned that President Donald Trump has a “substantial risk of dying” of coronavirus, Raw Story reported.

Host Rachel Maddow dedicated the first 18 minutes of her show to Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

The commander-in-chief and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the dangerous virus on Thursday. Since then, his condition has gradually gotten worse, it seems.

Per The New York Times, early on, the White House downplayed concerns about Trump’s health, saying that he is experiencing only “mild” symptoms. Then, Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, revealed that he is taking an experimental antibody cocktail.

Shortly after that, news broke that the commander-in-chief is being transported to the Walter Reed Medical Center. He is expected to stay at the hospital, where he will reportedly undergo tests, for at least several days.

As Raw Story noted, Maddow appeared to downplay the risks of Trump passing away from the disease.

After summarizing the events that followed Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, Maddow asked her guest to correct her if she misled her viewers or said anything wrong.

“Correct me if anything I laid out there is wrong or I am putting wrong emphasis in terms of people understanding the severity of what we are up against here,” she asked.

Emanuel, a medical expert who advised the Barack Obama administration on health care policy, argued that the situation is not nearly as harmless as Maddow suggested.

“First of all, to have the most powerful man in the world, the leader of the free world, our president, with somewhere between a 5 percent and 11 [or] 12 percent risk of dying, I don’t think that’s so trivial — that’s pretty substantial risk of dying in the next few weeks.”

“And that, I think, is a national security threat. It is something to take every, very seriously,” Emanuel noted.

Some have speculated that the White House is withholding information from the public.

In an interview on Friday, political analyst Ashley Parker argued that claims made by the Oval Office need to be taken with a grain of salt because it does not have a track record of telling the truth.

Trump broke silence on Friday evening, shortly before leaving for Walter Reed. In a brief video posted to Twitter, he thanked the American people for support, noting that both he and first lady Melania are doing well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, medical experts have warned that Trump is likely to experience coronavirus complications due to his age and weight.