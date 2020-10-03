Carrie Ann Inaba Glows As She Heads On A Road Trip With Her New Man

The 'Dancing With the Stars' judge looked radiant as she headed out for a weekend camping trip with her boyfriend.

Carrie Ann Inaba hit the road with her new boyfriend. The Dancing With the Stars judge was glowing as she headed off on a weekend trip with her new love.

In a new photo shared to her Instagram page, Carrie Ann, 52, was all smiles as she sat in an oversized vehicle with her beau, Fabien, in the driver’s seat. A gorgeous Husky dog sat between them.

The fresh-faced star’s inner glow radiated across her face she beamed widely while wearing a casual white tee. Her man sported stylish mirrored sunglasses as he took the wheel of his vehicle.

In the caption to the snap, Carrie Ann told her social media followers that she was headed out on a Friday road trip and joked that she was “daring” to go beyond the backyard of her California home.

She also included hashtags that teased that the two lovebirds were going camping, and she noted that they did have face masks with them as part of their gear.

Many of Carrie Ann’s followers hit the comments section of her post to remark on how happy and in love she looked in the photo.

“So much happiness captured in one picture. Have fun,” one fan wrote.

“So happy for you! ” a second fan added. “You have such a beautiful smile. And your boyfriend isn’t bad on the eyes!”

“You’re glowing HAPPY!” another wrote. “Have fun!”

“I’d be glowing too,” another commenter added.

Other fans told Carrie Ann it was nice to see her relaxing and spending time with her hunky guy. Some praised the hardworking star’s “beautiful family,” which also includes several other furry friends.

The new photo finally gave fans a better look at Carrie Ann’s beau. She previously shared an Instagram pic of her kissing Fabien, seen here, but it only showed the side of his face. At the time, her followers weren’t sure who the mystery man was in the pic, but she sweetly referred to him as “mi amor” in her post.

Last month, Carrie Ann opened up about her boyfriend during a segment on The Talk. The former Fly Girl told her co-hosts on the CBS chatfest that she is in love and is now in a committed relationship. The TV personality revealed that she met her new man in her neighborhood while she was walking her dog during the coronavirus quarantine period earlier this year.

Carrie Ann added that Fabien is a little older than her and “so supportive” and “mature,” and he balances her in a new way.

‘Now, I understand how a relationship can work,” she said.