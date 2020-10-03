Kelly Clarkson Can’t Stop Laughing While Wearing An Eye Patch In Hilarious New Video

'The Voice' coach had to walk away to compse herself.

Kelly Clarkson got the giggles in a major way in a hilarious new video shared to Instagram this week. In a clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show posted to the talk show’s account on Friday, October 2, the “Because Of You” hitmaker couldn’t contain herself as she shared a serious DMV fail.

The star stunned in a yellow patterned button down shirt with large white cuffs and a thick black belt around her waist to highlight her slim middle. After injuring her right eye, she also sported a black eye patch and had her blond hair a half up, half down. The singer and talk show host was in great spirits despite her rocky personal life.

“When it came to getting her driver’s license renewed, a woman in Tennessee decided to save herself a dreaded trip to the DMV by renewing online,” the mom of two said with a pretty straight face.

“But once her license showed up in the mail, she noticed something was off with her photo,” Kelly continued.

A picture of the license popped up on screen and featured a photo of an empty black chair instead of a picture of the driver.

“In fact, there wasn’t in the photo at all,” Kelly said.

The 38-year-old star broke down in laughter and said she thought the mishap was “just awesome.”

Kelly couldn’t stop giggling and had to take a second to compose herself. She called the mistake “so funny” and walked off to her right, admitting that she was unable to “stop laughing.”

The original American Idol winner’s laugh was clearly infectious. The comments section was flooded with crying laughing emoji.

“OMGOSH. Kelly you keep me happy during this dreaded COVID,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Now that is hilarious! Kelly, your laugh girl, is so contagious. Im just cracking up with you cracking up.. love ya…,” another said.

“Extra funny cuz watching Kelly laughing made me laugh harder!” a third comment read.

Others questioned why the star was wearing an eye patch. Kelly previously explained that she hurt it somehow while filming the Battle Rounds for Season 19 of The Voice and it then became infected.

She said during an interview with NBCLA’s California Live last month, which can be seen via YouTube here, that she thinks she might have cut it. The side of her face ended up getting pretty puffy as a result, so she decided to keep it covered until it healed.