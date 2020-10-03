Oprah Winfrey Urges Kelly Ripa Not To Pose Nude For Her 50th Birthday

Oprah had a birthday warning for the 'Live' host.

Kelly Ripa got a special message from Oprah Winfrey as she celebrated her 50th birthday on Friday, October 2, in which the legendary talk show host talked the former All My Children star out of stripping down for the world to see.

Oprah delivered a sweet tribute via video during yesterday’s (October 2) episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, in which she referenced the hilarious exchange she had with her 19-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos earlier this week. In a series of texts posted to Instagram, which can be seen here, Kelly threatened to share a naked photo online to celebrate her big day, just like Gwyneth Paltrow. Lola replied by making it clear that if her mom bared all on social media, then she would too.

A day later, Kelly joked in an interview that she would seriously consider take it all off purely to embarrass the teenager.

Oprah hilariously warned Kelly against it in her message, asking her to “spare” her only daughter the embarrassment.

“By the way, spare Lola. No need to go posting in your birthday suit on Instagram. Spare [her], okay?” the mogul joked, per Oprah Magazine.

The star also shared some sweeter sentiments in her minute-long tribute.

“Kelly, happy birthday! 50 — wow! I am sending you the best of wishes as you come into… the most incredible decade of your life,” the Selma actress said on the ABC morning show.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Oprah also revealed some advice she was given by the late poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou when she turned 50-years-old 16 years ago.

“[She] said, ‘Baby, the 50s are everything you’ve been meaning to be.’ So I say the same to you: Who you are meant to be comes through in full force in this decade. So celebrate all the goodness to come.”

Oprah also gave Kelly an invitation to enjoy lunch with her in her garden at her Santa Barbara home once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

“We will toast surviving a pandemic and raise a glass to your 50th,” she said.

But Oprah wasn’t the only famous face to send love to Kelly on her big day.

Her husband of 24 years, Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos, posted a very sweet message for her on Instagram.

The father of her three children shared a series of stunning photos of Kelly posing on a patch of grass and sweetly referred to her as his “little ray of sunshine” in the caption.

“I love you, sexy..,” he added, with a sunshine emoji and three heart symbols.