Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Her Fabulous Figure In Strapless Bikini While Walking Cats On Leashes

Kate and her kitties were joined by one of her pals.

Kate Beckinsale flaunted her killer bikini body in a hilarious new Instagram share. The actress posted the poolside pic on the image-sharing platform on Friday night, much to her 4.4 million followers’ delight.

In the snapshot, the 47-year-old Serendipity star stunned in a black two-piece trimmed with small white ruffles. Her top was a strapless bandeau, while her bottoms featured a classic hip-hugger design that showcased her sculpted midsection to perfection. The garment’s leg openings also had a high cut that allowed the fitness enthusiast to display her toned stems to their best advantage. Kate appeared to have on a pair of high heels that further accentuated her legs, but her feet were almost completely hidden from view by her two Persian kitties.

Both of the famous felines were on bubblegum-pink leashes with matching harnesses. Kate loosely held one leash in each hand. It looked like she was taking her pets out for a nice stroll by a pool, but both of them weren’t budging at the time her photo was snapped. Her solid white Persian, Willow, had laid down on the sidewalk near the grass. Meanwhile, gray kitty Clive sat near the water. He seemed to be curious about what Kate’s pal, Rob Scheppy, was doing. The shirtless hair and makeup artist appeared to be struggling to stay on top of a red float shaped like a giant pair of lips.

Kate tagged hairstylist Aaron Light, seemingly crediting him for creating her glamorous and voluminous bouncy curls. In her caption, the British actress posited that her pic was proof that camp isn’t dead.

Kate’s post rapidly amassed upwards of 60,000 likes over the course of an hour, and she made a few lucky fans’ days by interacting with them in the comments section. She also set one admirer straight when he suggested that her picture was a throwback.

“You were so tall back then…” the commenter wrote.

“This afternoon? Now I can barely fit in a pepper pot wtf is happening,” Kate replied.

Many of her admirers followed her lead by sharing their own witty messages, and her kitties got quite a few mentions. A few fans also praised her physique by comparing her to a Barbie doll.

“This is one cat in a pumpkin costume away from total perfection,” wrote one fan.

“What is going on here? Are you mopping the poolside?” quipped another commenter.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Kate also rocked a bikini to pose with Willow on International Cat Day. She was photographed stretched out on a freestanding hammock, while Willow relaxed on her own much smaller version of the lounger.