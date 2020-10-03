‘DWTS’ Host Tyra Banks Shows Off Fit Figure While Sitting On Kitchen Counter And Eating Smizecream

Tyra wants her new ice cream brand to 'bring happiness to the world.'

Tyra Banks turned her signature facial expression into a sweet frozen treat, and she demonstrated the perfect way to enjoy it in her latest Instagram share.

Tyra, 46, has more than one reason to celebrate as of late. The new Dancing with the Stars host has made it no secret that she’s thrilled about how well the show is doing ratings-wise, even though some fans still aren’t happy about her replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Luckily, the America’s Next Top Model creator also has a large fanbase that seems to enjoy watching her serve up glamorous looks in the ABC ballroom every week, and it’s this same group of supporters that might be tempted to try the new dessert that she’s serving up: Smizecream.

Tyra used a stunning photo to show her fans just how tempting her cold and creamy creation is. She kept the focus on the product by rocking a much more casual look than DWTS viewers are used to seeing on the iconic supermodel. Her sporty ensemble included a pair of skintight black leggings with rows of small sheer panels on the sides of the legs. The accents were vaguely leaf-shaped. She coupled the pants with a fitted white tank top, which she wore over a black bra. The ensemble showcased her hourglass shape. Her shoes were a pair of mustard-yellow sneakers. She wore her thick, caramel-colored curls with a deep side part that showed off one of her teardrop-shaped, yellow statement earrings.

Tyra sat on the marble countertop of a kitchen island. The sink was behind her, and a small window above it let some natural light in. A container full of kitchen utensils sat on one side of the sink, and a glass vase of yellow roses sat on the other. The flowers were the same color as Tyra’s earrings and the small bowl that she held in one hand. The model opened her eyes up wide as she held a spoon up to her mouth with her other hand to take a bite of her Smizecream.

In the caption of her post, Tyra encouraged her followers to check out the Instagram page for her new product for details on when they’ll be able to try it. She also shared a snippet from her recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, which can be viewed here.

During her interview, she revealed that Smizecream will officially launch in a few weeks, and she explained what makes it different from other ice cream products. According to Tyra, each pint contains what she has dubbed a “smize surprise.” It’s a “truffle treat” that’s not too rich or sweet, because Tyra believes that dessert fans should be able to “pound the pint,” or eat it in one sitting.