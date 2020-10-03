Krystle Lina Stuns In A Short Printed Dress And High Heels

American model Krystle Lina took to her Instagram page on Friday, October 2, and posted a set of pics in which she infused style and sexiness.

In the snaps, the 37-year-old model rocked a short, bodycon dress which perfectly accentuated her figure. The polka-dotted outfit featured thin straps and a low-cut, sweetheart neckline, one which showed off ample cleavage. It featured ruched panels on the bodice and the skirt which highlighted her slim waist.

The tiny ensemble also showed off her sexy legs. Krystle completed her attire with a pair of nude, high-heeled sandals and a denim jacket to pull off a very chic look.

She wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. According to the geotag, the snaps were captured in Anaheim Hills, a residential area in Anaheim, Orange County, California.

The shoot took place outdoors, during the day. The hilly terrain of the area and some grass could be seen in the background.

Krystle shared three pics from the photoshoot. In the first snapshot, she stood in a crossed-legged position and held her jacket in her right hand. She held her other hand behind her head and flashed an ear-to-ear smile. In the second image, the hottie wore her jacket, tugged at it, and gazed at the camera while flashing a smile. In the third and final photograph, she struck a side pose and stood with her legs slightly spread apart.

In the caption, Krystle informed users that her ensemble was from the British online clothing retailer, PrettyLittleThing, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within nine hours of posting, the photos garnered more than 4,000 likes. In addition, several of Krystle’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 330 messages in which they praised her amazing figure, pretty looks, as well as her incredible sense of style.

“Looking great, have a beautiful weekend,” one of her fans commented.

“Stunner!! These shots are so hot!! My IG timeline is on fire!!” chimed in another user.

“So gorgeous and classy. Have a wonderful Friday too,” a third follower wrote.

“Even thousands of orchids can’t compare to your beauty, you are unique. Looking so adorable!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “perfect,” “queen,” and “enchanting smile,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, several other models and influencers also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Eri Anton, Alex Alexander, Naty Ashba, and Casey Fleyshman.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, on September 24, the Maxim model uploaded another hot pic in which she rocked a navy-blue outfit which perfectly hugged her curves and displayed some serious cleavage.