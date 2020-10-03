Qimmah Russo Opts To Go Braless In Skintight Pink Dress, Poses Next To Sexy Cartoon Bunny

Fitness powerhouse Qimmah Russo flaunted a sexy look for her 1.6 million Instagram followers in her most recent update Friday night, in which she rocked a revealing outfit that left little to the imagination.

She struck a sultry pose for the camera, standing next to a wall featuring a huge, colorful mural of a rabbit in skimpy clothing and holding a bag of money.

Qimmah greeted fans in the caption, and added the appropriate animal emoji afterwards. The post racked up over 4,500 likes in the first 20 minutes after it went live.

Qimmah’s dress featured a remarkably lightweight material that clung tightly to her, displaying her insanely toned physique. She posed below a bright overhead light, which accentuated the lines of her muscular definition across her frame, particularly in her abdominal region.

The garment was designed with spaghetti straps and a low, scoop neckline that showed off her pert breasts and a significant amount of cleavage.

She stood with one leg stacked in front of the other and her hips cocked to one side, creating an alluring line along one side of her body that drew focus to her hourglass shape.

The top half of Qimmah’s hair was pulled into a ponytail at the crown of her head, leaving some strands to graze her chiseled shoulders. A few pieces were pulled out from the front, which framed her deep brown eyes.

Qimmah let one arm relax at her side, and raised the other to rest against the wall on her left. She bent her elbow and propped her forearm against a green wall, just below the illustrated character to which she took an affinity.

The bunny wore a matching gray athletic crop top and shorts and had a strikingly human-like physique. Her mouth opened into a wide smile, and she wore white, wrist-length gloves. She balanced a brown sack of money — as indicated by the symbol on the front of the bag — in her left hand.

Qimmah’s Instagram followers flocked to her page almost immediately with words of praise for her appearance.

“Your [sic] so gorgeous beyond amazing,” declared one fan.

“Wish I came home to you,” mused another, following the comment with a row of heart-eyed emoji.

