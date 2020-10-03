‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Sizzles In Black Lace Lingerie On Instagram

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Olivia Brower took to her Instagram page on Friday, October 2, and treated her followers to a set of hot pics.

In the snapshots, Olivia rocked a gorgeous, black lingerie set which boasted exquisite white embroidery. The top consisted of wired cups and scalloped edges. The tiny garment included a plunging neckline that showed off an ample amount of cleavage.

Olivia teamed the top with matching panties which were made up of mesh fabric. The risqué ensemble not only highlighted her slender waist and taut stomach, but it also displayed her toned thighs.

The 25-year-old model wore her blonde tresses down, letting her locks fall over her back and shoulder. The photoshoot took place indoors, against the background of a window which was covered with sheer white curtains.

She shared two snaps from the photoshoot. In the first pic, she stood straight and ran a finger through her hair. She slightly tilted her head and gazed at the lens while puckering her lips. In the second image, she placed one of her hand on the window sill and kept the other hand on her waist. The stunner sported a pout to pull off a very sexy look.

In the caption, Olivia informed users that her lingerie set was from the Italian online intimate-wear retailer, Intimissimi. She also tagged her photographer, Clayd Yila, in the first photo for acknowledgment.

Within six hours of going live, the post garnered more than 11,000 likes. In addition, several of Olivia’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared above 160 comments in which they praised her incredible figure and pretty looks.

“Girl crush!! So freakin’ feminine and gorgeous!” one of her fans commented.

“Hello from South Florida!!! It is always great to see your pics again!” chimed in another user, adding multiple heart and kiss emoji to the comment.

“Ufff, too much hotness in one pic!” a third follower wrote.

“Beautiful pictures, lovely lingerie and legs. You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “totally stunning,” “wonderful,” and “goddess,” to let Olivia know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular fans, many other models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Brooks Nader, Ali Kavoussi, Rain Michaels, and Diana Silvers.

Olivia rarely fails to impress her admirers with her sultry photographs which she posts on her timeline from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on August 6, she uploaded another racy pic in which she rocked a white two-piece bikini that was made of a flirty eyelet material. To date, the post has amassed more than 13,000 likes.