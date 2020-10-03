Iskra Lawrence Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body In A Skintight Ensemble But Angers Some Fans With Her Message

Social media star Iskra Lawrence stunned her 4.5 million Instagram followers after flaunting her post-baby figure in a crop top and skirt combo.

The ensemble was a bright white color that flattered the body positivity model’s glowing skin. The top featured a low square neckline that showed off Lawrence’s décolletage. Thick straps exposed her shoulders and collarbone. The hem cropped just below the bust to give fans a glimpse of her midriff.

Lawrence paired the top with a matching skirt. It was a high-waisted silhouette that accentuated her hourglass figure. The fabric was perfectly tailored to hug her curves and the hem ended just above her knee. For the final touch, she wore lace-up high-heeled sandals.

The Aerie ambassador styled her hair into a voluminous blowout with a deep part and her blond locks cascaded down past her shoulders. She opted for a number of gold jewelry pieces, including three stacked necklaces and a two dainty chain bracelets.

The British-born beauty completed the look with a gray snakeskin purse and a metallic green face mask. Lawrence posted three pictures all together and posed on a city sidewalk during what appeared to be a night out.

In her caption, Lawrence urged her followers to wear facial protection to keep “safe.” She then appeared to take a dig at President Donald Trump by vaguely referred to what “happens” to those who don’t wear masks and using the wide-eyed emoji.

Fans loved the triple-pic update and awarded the post over 91,000 likes and around 500 comments. Many users praised the Aerie model for her fantastic figure and fashion chops.

“I need this outfit. You are such a goddess,” raved one such fan, emphasizing the compliment with a heart-eye emoji.

However, others had opinions on Lawrence’s politically-bent caption — which the model ironically claimed was not political. Some enjoyed the comment, and expressed their delight with her “shade.”

“Gotta love the subtle shade towards Trump,” gushed a user, concluding the comment with a laughing face symbol and the hallelujah hand emoji.

But others found the caption to be distasteful, especially since the president is in an age-group that is particularly vulnerable to the virus.

“I’m so over every celebrity trying to throw politics into their everyday posts. Two sided system is corrupt and if you can’t see it then you’re just as corrupt,” wrote one unimpressed user.

“This is such a well said response. I’m going to stop shopping at Aerie/ AE too. Never interested in anything to do with her ever again,” echoed a second.