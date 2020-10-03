Carrie Underwood Demonstrates Flexibility By Stretching In Skintight Leggings

Carrie rocked a cute pink-and-gray look.

Carrie Underwood got her stretch on and showed off her impeccable taste in workout wear in a new social media share. The photo was posted on the official Instagram account for her Fit52 fitness app on Friday.

Carrie, 37, was pictured rocking a stylish athletic ensemble that included a pretty pink tank top. The rose-colored garment hugged her fit frame to showcase her taut midsection. It featured a racerback design that displayed her strong shoulders and upper back. The “Drinking Alone” hitmaker teamed her stretchy shirt with a pair of charcoal-gray leggings that were just as tight. The bottoms showed off the impressive muscle tone of her thighs and calves.

Carrie completed her outfit with a pair of sneakers that coordinated with her top. The pink shoes featured purple accents, black treads, and thick white midsoles. Her only visible accessory was her smartwatch. The country music singer wore her hair combed back away from her face and styled in a sleek ponytail. She sat on a thin foam exercise mat that had been placed on a cement floor indoors.

Behind the mother of two, a plush white rug covered a segment of the hard floor. A chic round accent table sat on the rug. It boasted vertical curved wood planks that were spaced evenly apart to form the bottom of the piece. A few books were stacked on top of the table. The wall behind Carrie was light gray, and the corner of a window provided a few of dense foliage.

The mother of two looked radiant and relaxed in her space as she stretched on her mat. She drew attention to her bare toned arms by leaning forward to stretch her left leg. She grasped her forefoot with both hands, keeping her leg perfectly straight. Her right leg was curled in front of her.

Carrie flashed her megawatt smile while she demonstrated her flexibility, making it look like the stretch was piece of cake for her. The caption included with the photo asked the country music sensation’s fellow fitness enthusiasts to share their favorite stretches in the comments section. Many of them picked various yoga poses.

“My favorite is definitely a back bend,” said one fan.

“I’ve become a huge fan of the pigeon!” read another remark.

“Standing Forward bend!! My hammy’s are always soooo tight and forward bends get me every time! I don’t want to come back up,” a third person chimed in.

Carrie often wows her fans by rocking looks from her own athleisure line, CALIA by Carrie Underwood. In a recent photo, she sported a pair of bright purple leggings with a cozy white waffle-knit shirt.