NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal, Giannis Antetokounmpo Joining Forces In Milwaukee In Hypothetical 3-Team Blockbuster

In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report created a list of trades to rescue “NBA’s ringless stars” like All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. He may have said on numerous occasions that he wants to finish his career in Washington, but if he doesn’t want to retire without winning a championship title, it would be best for him to take his talent somewhere else. One of the ideal landing spots for Beal is the Milwaukee Bucks where he could join forces with reigning DPOY and MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

To acquire Beal, Buckley suggested that the Bucks could engage in a three-team blockbuster deal with the Wizards and the Portland Trail Blazers. In the proposed scenario, the Bucks will acquire Beal, the Trail Blazers will receive Khris Middleton, and the Wizards will get CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little, and the No. 16 and No. 24 overall picks in the 2020 NBA Draft, and a 2022 first-rounder. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

The suggested trade is a no-brainer for the Bucks as it would allow them to give Antetokounmpo a better superstar running mate next season. Compared to Middleton, Beal is a much better scorer, floor-spacer, and playmaker. This season, he averaged 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Aside from his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, Beal is also capable of running the floor and stepping up in crucial situations when the opposing team’s defense is focused on Antetokounmpo. Buckley believes that pairing Beal with Antetokounmpo would give the Bucks a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year.

“The idea of them championship-chasing together is fascinating. Antetokounmpo is the NBA’s most disruptive defender and has the hardware to prove it. Beal just became only the 12th player ever to average 30 points and six assists. The two-way magic they could work—Antetokounmpo is also unstoppable around the rim, and Beal can lock up when his energy isn’t confined to the offensive end—should be championship-caliber.”

If the trade becomes a reality, it would not only be beneficial for the Bucks, but also for the Wizards and the Trail Blazers. The deal would allow the Wizards to replace Beal with another superstar in McCollum while acquiring two young players and three draft picks. For the Trail Blazers, it would enable them to give Damian Lillard a new superstar running mate in Middleton who could potentially make them a “two-way force” in the Western Conference next season.